November 29, 2023

Here is the music Philadelphians listened to most in 2023, according to Spotify Wrapped

Taylor Swift and Drake are Philly's top two artists of the year, while Morgan Wallen's 'Last Night' was the most popular song in the city

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
taylor swift spotify wrapped philadelphia Sam Greene/The Enquirer; USA TODAY NETWORK

Taylor Swift was the most-streamed artist in Philadelphia in 2023, according to Spotify Wrapped data.

For those who haven't checked their Instagram stories yet today, and seen the countless posts, the 2023 edition of Spotify Wrapped dropped Wednesday morning.

This year's iteration of the music streamer's splashy look back at users' listening data includes new features. Among them are Me in 2023 characters based on a person's specific listening habits and Sound Town, which matches users to a city based on their favorite artists.

MORE: Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' movie to hit streaming platforms in December

Globally, Taylor Swift was the top artist of the year on Spotify, earning more than 26.1 billion streams since Jan. 1. (She ended rapper Bad Bunny's three-year reign.) The West Reading native celebrated the feat by releasing a new track, “You’re Losing Me (From The Vault),” onto streaming services.

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” was Spotify’s most-streamed song globally in 2023, and Bad Bunny's “Un Verano Sin Ti” was the most-streamed album. 

So, how do listeners in Philadelphia stack up?

This year, Swift was the city's most-streamed artist, followed by Drake, Morgan Wallen, Bad Bunny and SZA, according to data obtained from Spotify. Philadelphians also have been streaming the country tune "Last Night" by Wallen, as well as a lot of rap and hip hop.

Here were the most-streamed artists, songs and genres in Philadelphia this year, according to Spotify:

Philadelphia’s Top Artists of 2023 on Spotify:

1. Taylor Swift
2. Drake
3. Morgan Wallen
4. Bad Bunny
5. SZA

Philadelphia’s Top Songs of 2023 on Spotify:

1. “Last Night” by Morgan Wallen
2. “Kill Bill” by SZA
3. “Boy's a liar Pt. 2” by Ice Spice, PinkPantheress
4. “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus
5. “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift

Philadelphia’s Top Genres of 2023 on Spotify:

1. Rap
2. Pop
3. Hip Hop
4. Rock
5. Trap

To see what people in other parts of the world listened to most in 2023, users can view Spotify's interactive world map.

