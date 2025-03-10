More Events:

March 10, 2025

Antique dealers to sell art, jewelry and furniture at the Philadelphia Show

The design expo, now in its 63rd year, returns to the art museum April 24-27.

Kristin Hunt
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Philadelphia Show Provided image/Glass Past/The Philadelphia Show

Visitors to the Philadelphia Show on April 24-27 can shop antiques like this 1960 glass bowl by Italian artist Ercole Barovier.

Love 1960s coffee tables or Victorian era bracelets? The Philadelphia Show will display these and other antiques from the past several centuries at its annual expo this spring.

The art and design fair heads to the East Terrace at the Philadelphia Museum of Art next month. Over 40 vendors specializing in painting, sculpture, ceramics, furniture, jewelry, glass and prints will display their collections under an enormous tent. The long-running show — which turns 63 this year — kicks off with a preview party on Thursday, April 24 and then runs the entire weekend of April 25 to April 27. 

New exhibitors this year include Glass Past, a New York shop specializing in Italian glass from 1870 to 1970. (They're normally available by appointment only.) The Vermont-based Bittner Antiques has a wider range of antiques, such as watches, coins, books, silver and furniture. Kraushaar Galleries, Graham Shay and Lincoln Glenn deal primarily in American paintings and sculptures, while you can probably guess the focus of French Fine Arts.

The Philadelphia Show will offer free dealer talks and ticketed, guided tours each day of the fair. "Antiques Roadshow" senior producer Sam Farrell will also host a panel with several exhibitors featured on the series at 10 a.m. Saturday. FBI Special Agent Jake Archer, who works on the bureau's art crimes team, will discuss his work at 10 a.m. Sunday.

General admission to the expo starts at $20. Visitors can bundle their ticket with admission to the art museum for $35, or with either Farrell's or Archer's discussions for $30.

Philadelphia Show

Thursday, April 24-Sunday, April 27
General admission $20 
Philadelphia Museum of Art
2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy. Philadelphia

