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May 28, 2026

Police identify body found in a suitcase in Kensington alley

Vincent Good, 53, was shot multiple times, authorities say. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Homicides
Body in suitcase Kensington Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

Philadelphia investigators have not identified the body found last week in a Kensington suitcase as Vincent Good, of Mayfair. A motive in his death has not been determined, police say.

The dead man found inside a suitcase in a Kensington alley last week has been identified by Philadelphia police.

Investigators have matched the remains to Vincent Good, a 53, of Mayfair. His body was discovered on Friday by a person who had been searching for scrap metal in an alleyway on East Hilton Street. The witness told police they had found a human torso inside a suitcase. Police found additional decomposing remains in two industrial trash bags.

MORE: Delaware County shooting leads police to charge Philly man for an unsolved Cheltenham homicide

First responders pronounced Good dead at the scene at 9:28 a.m. The medical examiner later determined he had died of multiple gunshot wounds, ruling his death a homicide.

Police said they had arrested four suspects, who have not been identified. An unnamed 53-year-old has been charged with murder and an unnamed 55-year-old woman has been charged with abuse of a corpse. Two more suspects — a 32-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man — have been arrested on pending charges.

Anyone with information can contact the homicide unit at (215) 686-3334.

Good lived on the 5700 block of Leonard Street by Cedar Hill Cemetery. Police have not released any other information about him at this time.

The case recalls a similar incident from 2020. Investigators discovered human remains inside a large suitcase at the intersection of Kensington and Allegheny beneath the Market-Frankford line. The victim was identified as 25-year-old Christina Gribbin; a Burlington County man was later arrested in connection to her death.

This story has been updated with additional information.

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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

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