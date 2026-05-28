Flyers thoughts: A big-time offer sheet for a star is interesting, but far too risky

The Flyers showed they're coming together.

They're young, they're getting better as a team, and they just broke through into the playoffs to put themselves back on the map after a several-year holding pattern in the bottom half of the NHL's standings.

But they still need more. They still need that true, outright No. 1 goal-scorer at the top of their lineup, that superstar, most have believed for years and still do now that the team has come this far.

And for a while, this summer was long believed to be the Flyers' chance to get that guy through a massive free-agent splash. They were finally going to have money again, and just in time for some big-name contracts to expire and hit unrestricted free agency.

We're here now, but the latter part of that idea didn't pan out as many would've hoped. Those teams in question ensured that their stars were re-signed before they even so much as sniffed free agency, leaving the upcoming UFA pool pretty barren-looking approaching July 1.

The former part, though, did go as planned. The Flyers have plenty of room under the salary cap again – a projected touch under $37.5 million under the new $104 milliom cap ceiling, per PuckPedia.

They have to consider new contracts for their leading restricted free agents Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale, a contract extension for goalie Dan Vladar, and then later on, new deals for Matvei Michkov and Tyson Foerster, sure. But even then, they should still walk out with plenty of cash at their disposal, while still being on the lookout for that one more star.

There is another way to try and get one, but it's risky and assured to be costly: The notorious offer sheet.

NHL teams have always been free to submit their own offers to other clubs' RFAs, which essentially dares them to match the value to retain the player in question, and this summer, the RFA list is maybe the most appealing it's been in a long time, especially for the Flyers, which is enough to at least consider the thought.

Young star centers in Anaheim's Leo Carlsson, Chicago's Connor Bedard, and Columbus' Adam Fantilli are the immediate standouts, along with Dallas' 45-goal scoring left winger Jason Robertson, who each in theory would set the Flyers up for the next decade if they could somehow come up with a winning offer.

The problem is, offer sheets have always been a polarizing tactic among NHL GMs, which means it probably won't be wielded lightly by Danny Brière, who is still relatively new among league executives.

First of all, if any team wants to land a star through an offer sheet, they have to submit a star offer, which means going way, way above what the current team with the player's RFA rights could possibly match. The hard cap, however, even with it going up over the next two years, still puts a restraint on that kind of reckless spending.

Second, an offer sheet can be a bridge burner. Here's the reality of the RFA picture: the Anaheim Ducks are going to make sure they keep Carlsson for a long time as the face of its franchise, and Chicago will not let Bedard go anywhere. The Blackhawks have invested too much in him as their future.

Plus, post-Cutter Gauthier trade, the Flyers have seemed to maintain a pretty healthy working relationship with the Ducks. It probably isn't worth blowing that connection up by trying to swoop in and cut the Ducks' legs out from under them by going for Carlsson. Not to mention that they could even try and hit back with the same strategy later.

There might be a better chance of coming up with Fantilli, since the Blue Jackets want a culture shakeup after missing the playoffs, or Robertson, since the Stars are facing a cap crunch. But again, it's a connection severer for future talks, and really, an organization's own future in general.

Because third, the compensatory cost after any potential earthquake of an offer sheet is going to be massive.

Any run after Carlsson, Bedard, Fantilli, or Robertson, at minimum, is going to have to come with an annual cap hit of $10 million. Realistically, any serious offer sheet is going to need upward of $11.5 million or even $12 million annually to have a shot.

That's all going to come with long-term balancing compensation by the way of draft picks, which the NHL just recently released the details of.

Russell LaBounty/Imagn Images There might be a better chance of making a successful RFA offer on Adam Fantilli, but it's still going to take a lot to get the center out of Columbus.

Any offer sheet submitted with an average annual value between $9.3-$11.7 million, if successful, will forfeit the pursuing club two first-round draft picks, a second-round pick, and a third-round pick over the next four years, and any successful bid over $11.7 million will cost four first-round picks over that same span.

Brière has worked for the past several years to clean up the Flyers' salary cap and restock their draft cupboard long-term so that they can always have a young influx of talent on the way and aim to stay sustainably competitive. A massive offer sheet, whether it works or not, is more likely to just shoot all that effort in the foot rather than help.

So, long story short: An offer sheet is interesting, but still probably not a great idea.

A couple other thoughts...

New threads

The NHL has a "Hometown Remix" uniform initiative on the way for next season, which is basically going to be hockey's equivalent of MLB's City Connects.

A couple of the upcoming jerseys have already leaked. The Florida Panthers are getting a pink sweater, the New York Islanders are bringing back a new version of their fisherman logo from the 90s, and Thursday morning, a New Era listing for a green Anaheim Ducks hat went up too soon, with the logo's colors pointing to a tribute to that first "Mighty Ducks" movie from Disney.

The NHL will probably do a full rollout of the uniforms soon, but for right now, we have the early leaks and then this full blowout from jersey watchdog Icethetics uploaded to YouTube earlier this week, which verified the Panthers, Islanders, and Ducks designs, then noted that the Flyers' base color for the uniform program is going to be dark gray.

Check out the breakdown on YouTube HERE or with the embed below:

But dark gray's a weird color to pull off, right? Usually it can be, but it's doable. The Vegas Golden Knights did pretty well with that as the base color scheme for their home uniforms during their first few years, before they made the switch to a full-time sparkling gold jersey at home.

Another question that immediately pops into Flyers fans' heads: Why wouldn't it be black?

OK, so the Flyers have carried their 2017 black Stadium Series uniforms as a regular alternate since 2018, and through the manufacturer switch from Adidas to Fanatics two years ago.

However, the Flyers notably did not wear those uniforms at all this past season, even though they still appeared to be registered in their rotation. Notably, too, and perhaps sparked by the Sixers bringing their Iverson-era black uniforms back as an alternate this past NBA season, there seems to be a building desire among fans to see the Flyers' black third jerseys from the late 90s and early 2000s – from the era of Eric Lindros, John LeClair, and Eric Desjardins – to make a return, too.

Any concrete word in regard to a new alternate jersey for the Flyers – or a returning one in this case – has been quiet for now.

But that they didn't wear their old Stadium Series ones at all this past season, which frankly is tied more to the bygone Claude Giroux era than this current one, does create the runway for a change.

Maybe, and this is my speculation to be clear, a more nostalgic design gets reintroduced as a third jersey for next season, while the rumored gray "Hometown Remix" look presents a path to get more experimental.

Alright, the Golden Knights...

Vegas completed a Western Conference Final sweep of the Presidents' Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night.

It was a shocker to many, but the Golden Knights shut down the stacked, albeit banged-up, Avs, and now they're going to play for the Stanley Cup, with former Flyers coach John Tortorella guiding them behind their bench and with former Flyers goaltender Carter Hart as their starter in the crease.

OK, so here's the deal...

There isn't much to get hung up about with Tortorella. The Flyers fired him before the end of last season. He helped to get the rebuild off ground, and all things considered, he got a lot of mileage out of a Philadelphia roster that wasn't incredibly talented yet and was still in the process of weeding out the pieces who weren't a long-term fit.

He has an abrasive personality, which isn't for everyone, and has been known about for decades. It wore out its welcome in Philadelphia, which was also always expected to happen at some point. Now it just happened to be exactly what a veteran Vegas team needed.

It's business. Coaching changes happen all the time in the NHL. They're hired to be fired, with the chance of them always succeeding elsewhere. It's what it is.

Now, Hart: He isn't a Flyer anymore because of the 2018 Hockey Canada sexual assault case. He took a sudden leave of absence from the team in January 2024, in the midst of that case being reopened for investigation and right before he was charged alongside four other former Canadian World Junior teammates.

Hart was found not guilty in the trial on July 24, 2025. He signed a two-year free-agent deal with Vegas on Oct. 26, 2025, and was reinstated into the NHL on Dec. 1, 2025.

During that time, the Flyers moved on, and in September, Brière told the press that Hart's agent reached out to tell him that the goaltender would prefer a fresh start elsewhere.

Now Hart is with Vegas and in the Stanley Cup Final, and the optics of that bring on a conversation that, frankly, goes well beyond anything on the ice and requires a ton of maturity and empathy, but just gets constantly intercepted and muddled by those who lack both.

So for now, I'll leave it with a callback to two Flyers fans I spoke to earlier in the season...

Back on Dec. 11, 2025, the Golden Knights visited Philadelphia. Hart was on the roster, but didn't start. He was kept away from the media throughout the day, but was on the bench as a backup that night and did take warmups – and on the Vegas side of the ice, you could feel the tension in the arena.

A few rows back were two Flyers fans, Jaycie and Julianna, each holding signs up as the Golden Knights took their laps.

Jaycie's sign read: "Donating $20 to W.O.A.R. for every Flyers goal tonight," calling attention to WOAR-Philadelphia Center Against Sexual Violence, the city's only rape crisis center.

Juilianna's read: "Believe Women, 1 in 6" in reference to the ratio of women in the U.S. who have been victims of sexual assault.

A couple of Flyers fans were holding up these signs in warmups on the Vegas side.



They're not thrilled to see Carter Hart in an NHL uniform again, and the kind of message that sends.



But they do hope donations and awareness toward @WOARphila is their way to at least help. pic.twitter.com/BYo7eA6spD — Nick Tricome (@itssnick) December 12, 2025

They both disagreed with Hart being back in the NHL, but understood it was a situation they couldn't control. So instead, they tried to do something that would help, something that would push toward no one else ever getting hurt.

"The thing is, being a hockey fan sometimes sucks when you have differing opinions from the majority of the league," Jaycie said that night. "I can't really do anything about the league signing people that I don't think should have a position of power and a position of playing, but I can do what I can."

"It's the man that played on our team for years, right? I don't really love the situation," she continued. "But I want to be able to do good where I can."

And still can.

A link to WOAR-Philadelphia Center Against Sexual Violence can be found HERE.

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