January 23, 2024

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart granted leave of absence from the team

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart is stepping away from the team for personal reasons, GM Danny Brière announced late Tuesday.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Flyers NHL
Carter-Hart-Flyers-Avs-NHL-1.20.24.jpg Kyle Ross/USA TODAY Sports

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart has taken a leave of absence from the team.

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team, general manager Danny Brière announced via a statement released Tuesday afternoon. 

Hart's leave is due to personal reasons, and the statement added that the club will have no further comment at this time. 

The announcement comes just a few hours before the Flyers were scheduled to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Wells Fargo Center. 

Samuel Ersson, who's had the hot hand as Hart's backup and has increasingly seen a bigger share of the starts of late, was named the starting goaltender for Tuesday night by head coach John Tortorella after the team's morning skate in Voorhees. 

Curiously, Hart wasn't on the ice for the skate, per PHLY's Charlie O'Connor, even though Tortorella did verify that the goaltender was healthy during his media availability. 

Hart, 25, went into the season as the Flyers' starting goalie, and through 26 games (25 starts) has posed a .906 save percentage and a 2.80 goals against average. Since returning from issues stemming from a lingering undisclosed illness ahead of Christmas, however, Hart's game has been somewhat off. 

The Flyers were still managing with him in the net, but leaky goals weren't uncommon, and neither was the team needing to erase a deficit. 

In Saturday's 7-4 loss to Colorado, which was Hart's last start, he surrendered five goals on 15 shots, and was pulled for the third period in favor of Ersson, despite the Flyers being faced with a back-to-back. 

"I felt we were in the game," Tortorella said. "That’s why I switched the goalie."

Story developing...

