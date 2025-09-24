Sixers announce return of throwback "Iverson Era" jerseys

Fans have been clamoring for this moment for years. Now, it has arrived: the Sixers officially announced on Tuesday that they will play select games in the throwback jerseys known for being donned by franchise icon Allen Iverson:

The Sixers have been hinting at this dating back to last summer; those hints have grown less subtle over time. The organization is planning to spend the upcoming season celebrating the 25th anniversary of Iverson leading the team to the 2001 NBA Finals. That has already included the rollout of a throwback court:

Fourteen dates have already been tabbed as 25th Anniversary Celebration Nights. If you want to see the Sixers donning their old jerseys on that court, a list of 25th Anniversary nights can be found here.

The Sixers will hold their Media Day on Friday morning at the team's practice facility in Camden, officially kicking off a 2025-26 campaign they hope represents a drastic turnaround from the calamity that was last season.

