More Sports:

September 24, 2025

Sixers announce return of throwback "Iverson Era" jerseys

The Sixers plan to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the team Allen Iverson lead to the NBA Finals throughout the 2025-26 campaign.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Iverson jerseys 9.23.25 RVR Photos/Imagn Images

Finally, the news is official.

Fans have been clamoring for this moment for years. Now, it has arrived: the Sixers officially announced on Tuesday that they will play select games in the throwback jerseys known for being donned by franchise icon Allen Iverson:

The Sixers have been hinting at this dating back to last summer; those hints have grown less subtle over time. The organization is planning to spend the upcoming season celebrating the 25th anniversary of Iverson leading the team to the 2001 NBA Finals. That has already included the rollout of a throwback court:

Fourteen dates have already been tabbed as 25th Anniversary Celebration Nights. If you want to see the Sixers donning their old jerseys on that court, a list of 25th Anniversary nights can be found here.

The Sixers will hold their Media Day on Friday morning at the team's practice facility in Camden, officially kicking off a 2025-26 campaign they hope represents a drastic turnaround from the calamity that was last season.

MORE: Will the Sixers make a blockbuster trade this season?

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Philadelphia 76ers Allen Iverson

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Fall Wows

20 Fall Wows in New Jersey
Limited - WSFS Bank Leadership

The WSFS leadership ethos that leads to lasting legacy

Just In

Must Read

Government

SNAP has new work requirements, but exemptions could help many at risk of losing food assistance

SNAP changes Philadelphia

Sponsored

Local 98: members helping members

Limited - Local 98 Cares

Men's Health

Belly fat is common as men age, but it raises the risk of many health issues. Here's how to reduce it

Men Belly Fat

Movies

Wrestling legend recalls ECW's hardcore heyday in South Philly

Rob Van Dam Wrestler

Halloween

Boo at the Zoo returns for three weekends of Halloween fun

Philadelphia Zoo - Boo at hte Zoo 2025

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Joel Embiid is in town, the latest on Quentin Grimes and more

Embiid 9.13.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved