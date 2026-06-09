More Culture:

June 09, 2026

Hersheypark to close Tidal Force water ride after 32 years of thrills

The flume, which takes riders up a 100-foot incline, was billed as the tallest splashdown ride in the world when it opened in 1994.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Recreation Amusement Parks
Tidal Force Hersheypark Provided Image/Hersheypark

Hersheypark is closing its Tidal Force water ride on Sept. 7.

Hersheypark is turning off the faucet on its long-running water ride.

Tidal Force will close on Sept. 7 at the end of the summer season. The flume, which has been splashing riders since 1994, boasts a 100-foot incline and speeds past 50 mph.

MORE: Herr's debuts 'Taste the 250' chip flavors inspired by three of Philly's historic sites

Hersheypark officials would not say why the ride is closing or what will replace it, but promised to "share any future plans when appropriate."

When Tidal Force opened on the amusement park's boardwalk, it was billed as the tallest splashdown ride in the world. Crews built the $4 million attraction on a three-acre expansion over the winter of 1993 and spring of 1994.


Snow delays put the ride's opening behind schedule, per the Sentinel. Tidal Force officially opened on May 28, over Memorial Day weekend, a few weeks after the park opened for the 1994 season.

Hersheypark adjusted the ride after a teen boy was injured by a wave that hit the observation deck during its inaugural season. After another 21 people reported injuries the following year, the park installed a Plexiglass shield at the observation deck. Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Corporation settled a lawsuit in 2010 from a visitor who claimed he sustained injuries on the ride in the early aughts.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Recreation Amusement Parks Pennsylvania Rides Closings Hersheypark

Featured

Cross Estate - Back side of entrance

7 secret destinations to explore in NJ
Limited - A kayak tour on the Gunpowder River.

Summer starts in Harford County with waterfront dining, festivals and outdoor adventures

Just In

Must Read

Business

URBN expansion to add 1,050 jobs in Philly and Bucks County

Urban Outfitters Expansion

Sponsored

Celebrate America250 in Cape May County

Cape May Things to Do 250

Mental Health

Summer may ease pressures on youth, but it's a good time to address mental health concerns

Summer Mental Health

America250

Instead of going to Stateside Live!, go to one of these sports bars

Buffalo Billiards 2

Festivals

Philly Fairy Festival returns June 27 with fairy houses, costumes and a magical trail

FairyHousesMaeAxelrod (5).jpg

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Another candidate to replace Daryl Morey, Jared McCain keeps surging and more

Olshey 5.16.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved