Urban Outfitters expansion to add 1,050 jobs in Philly and Bucks County

The Philadelphia-based retailer that owns Urban Outfitters is building a new facility for its clothing subscription service, Nuuly, in Bucks County, as part of an expansion that will add 1,050 jobs to the Philadelphia region.

URBN, which also owns Anthropologie and Free People, is investing at least $150 million to create 450 new jobs at its headquarters in the Navy Yard and 600 more at the new facility in Falls Township, the company announced Monday.

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URBN's Falls Township warehouse will include 975,000 square feet of warehouse space at East Penn Valley Road and Route 13. It will include employee offices, lounges, cafeterias, laundry facilities and areas for shipping and packaging, according to Pennsylvania's Office of Transformation and Opportunity.

It is expected to open in 2028 and add the new positions over the next five years, an URBN spokesperson said.

The project will be eligible for the state's Keystone Opportunity Zone benefits, Gov. Josh Shapiro said, noting that additional investments from URBN could total $50 million or more.

"Urban Outfitters was built from the ground up in Philadelphia more than five decades ago – and we are proud that this company is continuing to grow and create jobs all across our Commonwealth," Shapiro said in a statement.

Nuuly subscribers receive six new pieces of clothing each month for a monthly fee of $98. The pieces come from thousands of brands and must be returned or purchased at the end of each month.

URBN already operates a Nuuly distribution site in Levittown that employs 1,300 workers.

Nuuly's popularity has grown substantially since it was rolled out in 2019, reaching more than 500,000 subscribers, Nuuly President David Hayne said on social media last week. The brand has accounted for 9.2% of URBN's total net sales in the past three fiscal years and brought in $1.5 billion in total sales, Philadelphia Business Journal reported.

URBN moved its headquarters from Center City to the Navy Yard in 2006. The campus has 15 buildings and 2,500 employees.