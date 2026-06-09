World Cup Philly preview: Croatia

The World Cup is about to take over stadiums across North America and Philadelphia and for some, it's the sporting experience of a lifetime. For other more casual sports fans, and for many four-for-four Philly fans, it's hard to really unpack what's about to happen.

Over the course of around six weeks, the stadium typically called Lincoln Financial Field will host six games, five group stage matches and one knockout game boasting teams from nine different countries.

It's time for a crash course.

We'll help introduce you to each of the national squads competing in Philly in June and July, continuing with Croatia, a diminutive European country that's known for playing big on the national stage. Croatia has appeared in seven World Cups, and has taken home medals in three.

Can they win the whole thing for the first time in country history?

Some things to know about Croatia:

Their game: June 27, 5 p.m. vs. Ghana

Despite being one of the smallest countries in Cup competition with a population of about 4 million, Croatia has been able to rub elbows with some of the global powerhouses in international competition and its team is full of World Cup experience and players who appear in high level European professional leagues. Croatia will need all of that experience in a killer Group L that also features England, Panama, and Ghana. Its match against Ghana will come after an opener against England, followed by Panama.

Croatia will be disciplined, fundamental and organized under manager Zlatko Dalić. Its play style won't deviate. It's the classic "small ball" team that attempts to make less mistakes than its opponent, then waits for the right time to capitalize. It's not an exciting, sexy, fast-paced style of soccer but execution on set pieces is Croatia's calling card.

The contrast between Croatia's "Hickory High" identity against Ghana's athletic, aggressive, fast-break attack will surely be a captivating subplot for fans of both countries and of the Cup in general.

Croatia, perhaps underrated by global standards, has medaled three times, including the bronze in the 2022 Cup. It also took home the bronze in 1998 and silver in 2018. Two of Croatia's best players are are over 35, which raises the question if Croatia has enough gas in the tank to make a deep Cup run, especially against teams that can push the pace.

Best players:

• Luka Modrić: The legendary team captain and AC Milan star holds the Croatian record for appearances and caps (international matches) and is the only Croatian to win the Ballon d'Or – like an MVP award for global soccer – and World Cup Golden Ball (World Cup MVP). He's considered one of the world's best players, but he's also 40 years old.

• Mateo Kovačić: The midfielder and Manchester City standout can be an attacker or a ball distributor who excels from box to box. He has excellent change-of-direction acumen.

• Ivan Perišić: The 37-year-old attacking winger is equally strong with his left and right foot and is considered one of the greatest Croatian players of all time. He's been a prolific goal-scorer in big moments at major tournaments.

The country: • The Croatian archipelago contains over 1,000 islands and islets, the largest overseas territory on the Adriatic Sea. • DNA tests revealed that the Zinfandel grape of American white wine has origins from Croatia. • The Croatian's coastal city of Zadar features an architectural "sea organ" that produces changing melodies as the waves crash against the coastline.

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