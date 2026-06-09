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June 09, 2026

PATCO unveils commemorative train for America's 250th anniversary

The design is meant to symbolize the 'enduring connection' between Philadelphia and South Jersey.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation Patco
PATCO 250th train Provided Image/PATCO

A train decorated for the country’s 250th anniversary will run along the Ben Franklin Bridge this summer, PATCO said.

PATCO on Tuesday unveiled a commemorative train that will run the rest of the year in honor of America's 250th anniversary.

Artwork on the train depicts significant historical moments in Philadelphia and South Jersey that are tied to the nation's founding. The images are a way to celebrate the "enduring connection" between the two areas, PATCO said.

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The decorative wrap, which was designed in-house by the Delaware River Port Authority and PATCO, will span two cars with one being dedicated to Pennsylvania's history and and the other to New Jersey's.

Pennsylvania’s car features images of Independence Hall, the Liberty Bell, Benjamin Franklin, the Constitution and the state seal. New Jersey’s includes Camden City Hall, a historic PATCO car, George Washington crossing the Delaware River, images of the Jersey shore and a map of the communities bordering the Delaware River.

Red, white and blue ribbons are also included throughout the design to represent the shared history between the states. The train will run daily across the Ben Franklin Bridge starting Tuesday. 

Depending on the operational needs of the agency, the decorative train could continue its use beyond 2026, PATCO spokesperson Mike Williams said in an email.

“For nearly 60 years, PATCO has connected people, communities and opportunities on both sides of the Delaware River,” John Rink, PATCO general manager, said in a statement. “As our nation celebrates its 250th anniversary, this commemorative train honors the pivotal role Pennsylvania and New Jersey played in America’s founding while recognizing the connections that continue to bring our region together today.”

In April, Southwest Airlines similarly unveiled three commemorative planes designed for the semiquincentennial that it plans to keep in service throughout the year. Its designs include 13 stars to represent the original colonies and references to the Constitution and 1776. 

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation Patco New Jersey Train Philadelphia America250 Benjamin Franklin Bridge

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