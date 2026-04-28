Southwest unveils new plane designed for America's 250th anniversary. Its first flight is to Philly

A Southwest Airlines plane designed for the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence will fly to Philadelphia for its inaugural trip Wednesday.

The carrier worked in partnership with America250, the organization directed by Congress to commemorate the milestone, to design the Boeing 737 aircraft in red, white and blue. The plane, named Independence One, has a large “1776" displayed on one side and “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness” on the other.

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"As America marks its 250th anniversary, Southwest Airlines' legacy of connecting people and communities reflects the spirit of freedom and opportunity that defines our nation," Rosie Rios, chair of America250, said in a statement.

The design features thirteen stars to represent the original colonies and circles of stars surrounding each engine to reflect the first American flag that was designed by Betsy Ross. The plane's registration code is N1776R, a nod to the country’s founding year.

Independence One joins a fleet with two other patriotically themed planes — Freedom One and Liberty One — that will make stops across the country throughout the year to celebrate the semiquincentennial.

The aircraft's first flight will travel to Philadelphia from Southwest’s headquarters in Dallas. Check out a time-lapse of the plane’s design process below.