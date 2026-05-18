Cape May-Lewes Ferry to increase fares for transporting vehicles in June

The Cape May-Lewes Ferry that carries passengers across the Delaware Bay is increasing some fares in June, but another change will allow kids to ride for free during an extended period of the offseason.

The Delaware River and Bay authority, which manages the ferry's fleet of three ships, approved the new fare schedule in April. DRBA officials said the changes will help address an operating deficit that has been compounded by rising fuel costs.

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"Our focus is to both reduce our operating deficit with modest fare changes but keep fares as affordable as possible — even in times of escalating fuel and operating costs — by offering discounts that encourage multiple trips, family bookings, and reserved travel," Heath Gehrke, director of ferry operations, said in a statement.

The most notable change will be a so-called "staircase model" for fees to book vehicle transport across the bay. For early reservations, the fare will remain at its current rate. As capacity reaches 50%, 75% and 90%, booking prices will increase incrementally.

Each of the three ferry boats — MV New Jersey, MV Delaware and MV Cape Henlopen — can accommodate about 100 standard size vehicles on a car deck. Their capacities vary based on the sizes of the vehicles booked for each crossing. Pricing depends on the size of the vehicle and whether it's being booked for one way or a round trip. Holiday and weekend prices also are higher.

Children under 6 are able to ride the ferry free year-round, but now kids 13 and under can ride for free between October and May. During the summer months, prices vary for kids 6-13 based on the day of the week and whether it's a holiday.

The fare for the Cape May bus shuttle that takes passengers between the Cape May Welcome Center and the Cape May Terminal will increase by $2. During the summer, that means a roundtrip shuttle ride will go from $16 to $20 for passengers over 14. The ferry lets off in Delaware at the Lewes Ferry Terminal.

DRBA retired and sunk the former MV Twin Capes vessel in 2018, adding it to an artificial reef system about 26 miles off the Atlantic coast. Last year, a $78.6 million contract was approved for the fleet's first diesel-hybrid vessel that's expected to enter service in 2028. It eventually will replace the MV Cape Henlopen, which has been in service for more than 40 years. The new vessel, yet to be named, will reduce carbon emissions significantly and cut fuel consumption by about 35%.

DRBA encourages people to make reservations to use the ferry, especially during the summer months and holiday weekends.