Philadelphia now has the nation's only airport halal and kosher food market

The newest food option at Philadelphia International Airport is also the first of its kind in the country.

PKS Kosher Market is the first exclusively kosher and halal food option to open in a U.S. airport. Located in Terminal A-West, the grab-and-go shop sells packaged meals, snacks, candy and beverages from 5:15 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day.

The concept comes from Prime Kosher Sports, a food operator with stands in New York's Barclays Center, Citi Field and Yankee Stadium. It also has locations in the Prudential Center in Newark and at the U.S. Open tennis center in Queens.

"PKS Kosher Market is designed to meet the clear demand for kosher and halal foods in airports," said Allan Bailey, president of PKS Airport. "It’s been a journey to get here, but we are very excited to get this venture off the ground."

Travelers will find turkey sandwiches on pretzel buns, falafel plates, grilled chicken Caesar wraps, bagels, salads and kosher-certified candy on the shelves. PKS Market aims to cater to customers beyond the kosher- and halal-observant through its gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan items.

MarketPlace PHL, which manages the airport's restaurants and retail, has been expanding the food offerings in recent years. Middle Child, Insomnia Cookies, Federal Donuts & Chicken and Oyster House all opened stands in 2025 as part of the "Founded in Philly" program. The travel hub has been making numerous changes and upgrades ahead of the expected tourism influx from the World Cup and semiquincentennial.

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