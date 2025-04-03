Middle Child is opening a new restaurant inside Philly airport this fall

Middle Child made its first foray into airport food in February, when the sandwich shop took over the menu at the new Chase Sapphire Lounge. But later this year, the chain will open its own space inside Terminal D.

Middle Child will launch the airport restaurant — its third official location — in early fall 2025. The space will offer seating for roughly 50 customers between its bar and sandwich counter, plus exclusive menu items not available at the Center City or Fishtown restaurants. Fans of the brand will still be able to order "proven crowd-pleasers," according to a release.

The new shop is part of a "Founded in Philly" initiative to bring city restaurants into the airport. Spearheaded by MarketPlace PHL, which manages the travel hub's restaurants and stores, it's already facilitated the launch of Sabrina's Cafe, Elixir and Chickie & Pete's. It will help welcome Federal Donuts and Oyster House later in 2025.

Middle Child is well-known for its morning menu, which was recently the subject of eggflation price increases. The restaurant won a "Good Morning America" breakfast food competition in 2023 with its pastrami, egg and cheese sandwich. It also serves up a latke-hash brown Frankenstein, and a giant pancake at the Fishtown spot, during the day. Lunch options include a turkey sandwich with cranberry miso mayo and a vegan hoisin eggplant "Phoagie."

