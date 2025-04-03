More News:

April 03, 2025

Middle Child is opening a new restaurant inside Philly airport this fall

The sandwich spot already serves food at the Chase Sapphire Lounge. Its next location will be in Terminal D.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Businesses Openings
Middle Child airport Provided image/Middle Child

Middle Child will launch an outpost with exclusive menu items in Philadelphia International Airport in the fall. This rendering illustrates the space in Terminal D.

Middle Child made its first foray into airport food in February, when the sandwich shop took over the menu at the new Chase Sapphire Lounge. But later this year, the chain will open its own space inside Terminal D.

MORE: Stephen Starr to open 2 new restaurants in Atlantic City — his first there since the pandemic

Middle Child will launch the airport restaurant — its third official location — in early fall 2025. The space will offer seating for roughly 50 customers between its bar and sandwich counter, plus exclusive menu items not available at the Center City or Fishtown restaurants. Fans of the brand will still be able to order "proven crowd-pleasers," according to a release.

The new shop is part of a "Founded in Philly" initiative to bring city restaurants into the airport. Spearheaded by MarketPlace PHL, which manages the travel hub's restaurants and stores, it's already facilitated the launch of Sabrina's Cafe, Elixir and Chickie & Pete's. It will help welcome Federal Donuts and Oyster House later in 2025.

Middle Child is well-known for its morning menu, which was recently the subject of eggflation price increases. The restaurant won a "Good Morning America" breakfast food competition in 2023 with its pastrami, egg and cheese sandwich. It also serves up a latke-hash brown Frankenstein, and a giant pancake at the Fishtown spot, during the day. Lunch options include a turkey sandwich with cranberry miso mayo and a vegan hoisin eggplant "Phoagie." 

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Businesses Openings Philadelphia Restaurants Philadelphia International Airport Sandwiches

Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Health - Lung Main

Advancing pulmonary care: how clinical trials at Temple Lung Center are shaping the future
Limited - SonjaMorgan

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia presents Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City” Star, Sonja Morgan: Sonja in Your City on Saturday, April 5!

Just In

Must Read

Environment

South Jersey's drought primes Pine Barrens for wildfires this spring

Pine Barrens Wildfires

Sponsored

Advancing pulmonary care: how clinical trials at Temple Lung Center are shaping the future

Limited - Temple HEalth Lung - Article

Food & Drink

One bar, three chefs in Philly named James Beard Award finalists

mawn james beard

Senior Health

Shingles vaccine may lower dementia risk by 20% in older adults, study shows

Shingles Vaccine Dementia

Entertainment

Philly is getting a second portal as Universal promotes new park

universal tour philadelphia

Eagles

The Eagles' awful 2020 season helped them win a Super Bowl

040325NateSudfeld

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved