High egg prices have made brunch items more expensive at Philly restaurants

Consumers have felt the impact of soaring egg prices at the grocery store, with the average carton costing nearly $6. But over the past month, restaurants in Philadelphia have gone public with their own struggles by increasing the costs of their omelettes and breakfast sandwiches.

Brunch hotspots naturally have been hit hard by the ongoing "eggflation," a phenomenon spurred by inflation and an outbreak of bird flu. Middle Child announced a $0.50 to $1.50 hike on egg-based dishes at its Center City restaurant and Fishtown "clubhouse" on March 17. Green Eggs Cafe also quietly rolled out a $0.50 surcharge per egg on the menus across its five Philly locations. And way back on Feb. 22, the Kensington coffee shop Càphê Roasters implemented a "slight price increase" on items like its egg coffee, a drink topped with a whipped custard.

Each of them cited the mounting costs of eggs. The average price of a dozen large, grade A eggs hit $5.90 in February, surpassing the record set just one month earlier of $4.95. Though inflation has exacerbated the situation, experts place most of the blame on avian influenza. To prevent the spread of the disease, farmers have slaughtered more than 168 million birds since the outbreak started in 2022. The dwindling population of chickens has strained the supply of eggs. Prices started climbing dramatically during the first year of the bird flu outbreak, peaking at $4.82 in January 2023. Costs fell for the better part of that year, but started inching back up again in early 2024.

Middle Child broke down the math in an Instagram post that explained their decision to increase menu prices. According to the restaurant, it spent $95 on a case of eggs in 2024. It is now paying $235. That translates to an extra $2,280 per week on the 16 cases it typically buys for its two locations — or an added $116,000 per year.

The price changes are minimal on the restaurant's pastrami, egg and cheese sandwich and breakfast burrito, which each cost an extra $0.50. But its classic breakfast sandwich is now $10.50, up from $9.

"Middle Child is committed to serving delicious food in a welcoming environment, while offering fair compensation to the team that takes care of our guests every day," the restaurant wrote in its Instagram post. "We believe in staying true to these values, rather than cutting corners with our guests or employees to keep the business going. We hope you share that sentiment."

Càphê Roasters, a James Beard Award semifinalist, expressed similar sentiments in a message shared as an Instagram Story last month.



"Eggs and dairy have just become so expensive these days," the cafe wrote. "It's affecting businesses everywhere and as much as it pains all of us, we hope you understand why we have to raise the prices."

Stephen Starr Restaurants, which operates brunch spot The Love and 18 other establishments in the city, declined to comment on the impact of egg prices on its operations. Other restaurants with classic breakfast offerings, including Bud and Marilyn's and Cafe la Maude, did not respond to requests for comment.



