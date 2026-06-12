Getting men to adopt healthier habits requires persistence, patience and public attention — but it can be done

For those of us who advocate for better men's health, June is more than a marker on the calendar. It is Men's Health Month, a national and international observance meant to encourage healthier choices and greater attention to prevention.

Its creation, and its spread around the world, also reflects an enduring reality: Many men still resist preventive care and the daily habits that protect long-term health. That reluctance remains deeply embedded. Each year, this observance offers a chance to take stock of where men's health stands in the United States, recognize the progress that has been made and, when necessary, confront the cost of unhealthy living.

A fair reading of the evidence suggests that men's health is in a familiar place: There are modest signs of progress, but little that would qualify as real momentum. After more than 30 years of advocacy and limited measurable gains, it is tempting to see higher rates of chronic disease, shorter lifespans and fewer healthy years with loved ones as permanent features of the male experience.

But that would be a mistake. Public health history shows that long, frustrating campaigns can still produce meaningful change.

The recently issued National Health Interview Survey shows that the share of U.S. adults who smoke cigarettes fell to a historic low of 10%, down roughly 80% from 1953, when smoking peaked at 47%. The result reflects a long arc of public health change that accelerated after the 1964 Surgeon General's report, often viewed as the opening chapter of modern tobacco control. That progress took 60 years — nearly twice as long as the formal national effort focused on men's health.

So, while annual assessments of men's health can be discouraging, the decline in smoking offers a useful long-term perspective. And like tobacco control, the movement for men's health was advanced by federal action, giving its advocates another reason to stay committed.

A public health push with roots in Washington

Men's Health Month began in 1994 as a nationally recognized observance in the United States. It initially was established as National Men's Health Week, running from June 12 through June 19, 1994. The effort was championed by Sen. Bob Dole, of Kansas, and Congressman Bill Richardson, of New Mexico. The authorizing legislation was signed into law by President Bill Clinton on May 31, 1994.

The observance was intended to raise awareness of preventable health problems affecting men and boys, encourage early detection, and promote healthier lifestyle choices. Over time, the weeklong campaign expanded into a monthlong observance in June, creating more room for screenings, public education, community outreach and workplace engagement. Men's Health Month continues to focus on conditions that disproportionately affect men — including heart disease, stroke, prostate and testicular cancer, and mental health challenges — while promoting prevention and healthier living.

International Men's Health Week began in 2002 after a meeting of men's health organizations at the Second World Congress on Men's Health in Vienna, Austria, with the goal of coordinating awareness efforts globally. Today, International Men's Health Week and Men's Health Month are recognized in countries including Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and the United States, with related activity extending into Central and South America, Africa and Asia. One visible symbol of the observance is Wear Blue Day, held on the Friday of Men's Health Week to encourage conversation about men's health.

What the latest data say

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that health practices among American men over 50 remain shaped by a high prevalence of chronic conditions, especially obesity, hypertension and high cholesterol. While most men say preventive care matters, many still avoid routine checkups, and a large majority do not meet national physical activity guidelines.

The Cleveland Clinic's most recent MENtion It survey shows that although most men understand the benefits of exercise, cultural stigma, crowded schedules and misconceptions about sexual health continue to stand in the way. The survey reinforces the need for consistent health habits, regular screenings and more open conversations about mental and sexual well-being to improve men's overall health outcomes.

There are, to be sure, some encouraging signs. The nation's long-term decline in smoking prevalence is reflected among men as well, with gradual decreases that mirror decades of tobacco-control work. And according to the American Heart Association, some mortality indicators have remained relatively stable. But stability is not the same as progress, and the larger picture remains troubling.

The American Heart Association also points to persistent problems with obesity and sedentary living among men. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development similarly notes that many men continue to live with chronic conditions such as hypertension and diabetes. An aging population only adds to the urgency of these challenges.

Culture is part of the problem — and the opportunity

Disease rates tell only part of the story. Social expectations and cultural norms also influence whether men seek care, talk openly about vulnerability, or adopt healthier routines. Over the past year, I have written about several of these trends. Some are especially pronounced among younger men, but they matter across generations because values spread through families, peer groups and the broader culture. Here, too, the picture is mixed.

Changing views of masculinity have helped some men move toward healthier lives, even as others continue to cling to traditional norms — especially around physical and mental health. The meaning of manhood is evolving, with more value being placed on emotional resilience, self-care and openness to mental health treatment. But that shift is also meeting resistance from men who still view seeking care as weakness.

Some of these same themes appear in business research showing that many young adults now value health over wealth. The findings suggest that Generation Z and millennials increasingly define success through well-being. They rank physical and mental health first, followed closely by relationships with family and children. Wealth is third, and occupation ranks fourth.

Pushing against that trend is the online contest between those who promote hyper-masculine, anti-feminine messages in the "manosphere" and those who support a healthier vision of masculinity — one that encourages open conversations about depression and treats empathy as a form of strength. In the manosphere, mental health diagnoses are often framed as weakness, emotional expression is discouraged, and misogynistic content is repackaged as male empowerment.

Mental health diagnoses among men age 50 and older are increasing, and suicide rates among men are four times those of women. Men make up about half the population, yet account for nearly 80% of suicides. Once again, the data are troubling — and in this case, the trend is moving older.

So yes, the positives remain limited, and the negatives are many when it comes to the state of men's health. Even so, as with the fight against smoking, the work must continue. The effort to encourage men to adopt healthier habits requires persistence, patience and sustained public attention. With sustained effort, meaningful progress should not take another 30 years.