Male views on masculinity are gradually shifting — and that's good for their mental health

Across generations, men's mental health continues to get an increasing amount of attention, good and bad.

Public figures in sports and politics have gone public with their mental health challenges in recent years and been applauded for their courage to come forward. Studies suggest Generation Z and millennials are showing a greater interest in their work-life balance and in their physical and mental well-being. And an annual Cleveland Clinic survey on men's health reported that 59% of millennials and Zoomers were willing to address mental health concerns compared with 53% of Generation X and baby boomers.

It's a slight glimmer of hope and a message to older men that the cultural norms that made treatment for mental health taboo may just be changing. That said, there remain cultural headwinds pushing back against these signs of hope. American boys are falling behind girls in school. This educational gap is contributing to a crisis facing boys that is associated with major challenges later in life, including addiction, mental and physical health problems, and involvement with the criminal justice system.

Further up the age brackets, studies show that traditional views on masculinity and more recent factors like hyper masculinity remain well-anchored in the American male psyche. According to the Pew Research Center, 25% percent of men under 30 rate themselves as highly masculine, compared to 36% of men 30 to 49. Slightly more than half of those 50 and older fall into the highly masculine category, too. And a key point to my 50-plus men, Pew found 66% of men say their fathers had a "great deal" or a "fair amount" of influence in shaping their views of what it means to be a man.

Why focus on masculinity? Simple. It can translate into an apprehension to seek medical care, particularly for mental health. An admission of a mental health diagnosis can be interpreted as a sign of weakness. Yes, these views are still held by men of all ages, despite data which shows the incidence of mental health conditions on the rise.

The holiday season is notorious for the emotional strain it puts on men and the resulting impact on our mental well-being. If there was ever a time to take a step back, recognize the threat, and employ some preventative measures, now's the time.

Mental health diagnoses are increasing in older men

Men 50 and older are experiencing a concerning trend of mental health diagnoses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. A report from FAIR Health found that mental health diagnoses in men increased by 32.7% between 2019 and 2023, with diagnoses jumping by 33.4% in men ages 51 to 64 and by 54% in men 65 and older.

Researchers at the University of British Columbia report that depression and anxiety are the top mental health issues in men, with depression being a major risk factor for suicide. And according to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, nearly 1 in 10 men experience depression or anxiety, but less than half receive treatment. Signs of depression include persistent sadness, irritability and physical pain.

Suicide rates increased significantly among men ages 55 to 74 between 2001 and 2021, the CDC found. Other reports from the CDC show that the suicide rate among males in 2023 was four times higher than the rate among females. Males make up 50% of the population but account for nearly 80% of suicides.

Mental health issues aren't limited to older men, either. In 2024, nearly 32% of men ages 26-29 suffered from some mental illness and 7.1% in this age group had a serious mental illness, according to Mental Health America, a national nonprofit dedicated to the promotion of mental health, well-being and prevention.

Collectively, these statistics paint a troubling picture and a provide a compelling reason to treat mental health as the serious issue that it is.

How to manage holiday stress and maintain mental well-being

For men, the holidays can represent multiple mental health challenges. On top of the strain of the season, masculine norms push men to harbor those feelings. Health care providers encourage people to consider ditching holiday traditions that bring too much stress and look to build new practices.

Experts suggest men should avoid using alcohol or other substances to cope and try to build new traditions with others who may be feeling similarly. For men feeling pressured to participate in holiday activities, but want no part, experts recommend prioritizing the most important activities or deferring social connections until after the holidays. Most importantly, men should be comfortable saying no.

Whether it's the holidays or any time of year, medical professionals promote physical activity as a great way to maintain your mental well-being.

The National Council on Aging recommends eating a well-balanced diet, and regular exercise — whether that's by simply walking or taking exercise classes. The Cleveland Clinic says one of the best things men can do when they're feeling down in the dumps is to work up a sweat.

Scripps Health echoes these sentiments, suggesting regular exercise offers numerous physical, mental and emotional benefits, and lower levels of stress and depression. It also recommends a complete exercise program with cardiovascular activity to increase your heart rate and help manage blood sugar levels, along with strength training to build and maintain muscles, joints and bones.

Mixed messages on mental health

It's an understatement to say that men today are being bombarded by mixed messages when it comes to their mental health. While NFL players and even politicians are being praised for the courage to go public with their struggles, traditional views on masculinity that discourage seeking care and promote it as weak remain part of our culture. Intergenerational dynamics further complicate the picture.

My take: listen to the science, step back from what your father may have instilled in you (through no fault of his own) and recognize that being human means that physical or mental health should be given equal weight. As we approach the holidays, keep this in mind.

For my 50-plus brothers, employ the tactics I've shared and use your platform to show younger men that true masculinity means that we tend to our mind as much as our bodies. It's a role that we are uniquely positioned to take on, and one that can make a huge difference in the lives of the young men we care about.

Louis Bezich, senior vice president and chief administrative officer at Cooper University Health Care, is author of "Crack The Code: 10 Proven Secrets that Motivate Healthy Behavior and Inspire Fulfillment in Men Over 50." Read more from Louis on his website.