Worried about cognitive decline? Regular exercise and a healthy diet can cut your risk

Can't remember where you put your keys? Do you find yourself staring at the refrigerator wondering what you were looking for? Sometimes feel like you're in a fog?

If experiences like this make you think about your cognitive skills, you're not alone.

A 2015 survey by the AARP found that three-quarters of adults age 40 and older are concerned about their brain health declining in the future, and that all adults see brain health as important. More recent reports point to a surge in cognitive problems, particularly among younger adults, attributed to long COVID-19.

Fortunately, whether your concern is the risk of age-related cognitive decline or the repercussions of long COVID, studies show that lifestyle interventions — like exercise and diet — can reduce your risk and help mitigate effects. With new research reinforcing prior investigations, we see yet another indication of the broad-based impacts of a healthy lifestyle. The inclusion of social engagement among the lifestyle interventions is a key point that promotes the integration of social and emotional activity within a comprehensive lifestyle strategy.

Physical activity, nutrition help protect cognitive function

The most recent of these studies, conducted by the Alzheimer's Association, demonstrated that physical exercise, nutrition, cognitive challenges and social engagement protected cognitive function in older adults at risk of cognitive decline. The two-year study, dubbed U.S. POINTER, included more than 2,000 people ages 60-69. According to the Alzheimer's Association, it "is the first large-scale, randomized controlled clinical trial to demonstrate that an accessible and sustainable healthy lifestyle intervention can protect cognitive function in diverse populations in communities across the United States."

Under the study, two lifestyle interventions were tested. Both improved cognition in the older adults at risk, with the researchers reporting that "a structured intervention with more support and accountability showed greater improvement compared to a self-guided intervention." According to principal investigator Laura D. Baker, "even modest changes may protect the brain," a point that we should all keep in mind.

The study's findings are consistent with the Finnish FINGER study, which demonstrated that "a combination of physical activity, healthy diet, cognitive training, and social engagement can protect cognitive health," the Alzheimer's Association says.

With the studies each acknowledging that lifestyle interventions are effective, people have even more assurance that healthy behaviors can help maintain memory and thinking skills, and serve as a hedge against Alzheimer's and associated dementias.

How long COVID affects cognitive decline

Cognitive decline is largely associated with older adults, but what about the concern among younger adults about brain fog and the ramifications of long COVID? Can lifestyle help them?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 17% of U.S. adults reported having had long COVID. Yale Medicine describes brain fog as "one of the most debilitating problems experienced by people with long COVID, a condition in which COVID-19-like symptoms continue or develop after the acute infection has passed. People who experience brain fog say they have an inability to think clearly, are forgetful, and can't focus their attention or find the right words in a conversation."

Yale physicians indicate brain fog clears up for a majority of people, but, consistent with the POINTER and FINGER studies, lifestyle changes can help. Dr. Lindsay McAlpine, a neurologist who directs the Yale Medicine NeuroCovid Clinic says that "exercise is one thing we know boosts cognition in most individuals, even in patients with dementia," noting that "it's important to approach exercise carefully, especially for people with certain conditions."

High blood pressure has an adverse impact on brain health

Another critical and very practical dimension of brain health is the connection between cognitive decline and high blood pressure because of the large number of Americans with the condition.

The latest data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey reveals that hypertension affects almost half of U.S. adults — about 120 million Americans. The data shows men have higher hypertension rates than women (50.8% vs. 44.6%) with the prevalence increasing dramatically with age.

With this in mind, the National Institute on Aging points to decades of observational studies showing that high blood pressure in midlife, defined one's 40s through early 60s, increases the risk of cognitive decline in later life. The NIA cites studies where people who lowered their blood pressure reduced their risk of mild cognitive impairment. Finally, NIA reports that obesity, a known risk for heart disease, also may be associated with increased risk for dementia.

How to preserve your brain health

Dr. Hilary Lum, an associate professor in the Division of Geriatric Medicine at the University of Colorado Department of Medicine, says about 40% of the risk for dementia can be improved. She offers three steps to help people preserve brain health.

First, consistent with the POINTER and FINGER studies, she encourages people to focus on lifestyle changes that help with the heart, emphasizing that "what's good for your heart is good for your brain."

Second, she points to hearing loss as a risk factor for dementia and recommends early screening for hearing changes and the use of amplification to mitigate risk.

Finally, Lum highlights the value of social engagement. She uses the term "social exercise" to illustrate the need to keep our brains engaged. Lum says conversation and social engagement is "important for brain health."

With such concern over the loss of our cognitive skills, you would think that those over 50 would heed this well-documented advice that promotes brain health, with younger adults still feeling the effects of brain fog doing the same.

Unfortunately, they don't.

In a somewhat dated, but continually cited study published in the 2016 Mayo Clinic Proceedings, only 2.7% of the U.S. adult population achieves the four behavioral characteristics that researchers use to define a "healthy lifestyle:" a good diet, moderate exercise, a body mass index between 18.5 and 24.9, and being a non-smoker.

Applying more contemporary, and less rigorous standards, the CDC says that 24.2% of adults met the federal Physical Activity Guidelines for both aerobic and muscle-strengthening activity. Either way, Americans of all ages are falling short and missing a tremendous opportunity to impact their brain health and overall well-being.

Next time you forget where you left your keys: stop the search and take a walk around the block. It's the best thing you can do for your brain — and finding your keys the next time.