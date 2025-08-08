A healthy lifestyle requires flexibility — especially when injuries take a toll on your workout routine

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle takes commitment. As we age, that commitment is tested. Even the most dedicated will confront the impacts of Mother Nature and circumstances that force us to consider alternative ways to stay active.

It's not easy. Giving up on your healthy habits can be a real temptation, but with some guidance from health experts and creativity, you can continue to stay physically and mentally active — and enjoy the benefits of your new routines.

A recent experience with my longtime buddy brought that point front and center for me. It serves as a great case study on the need to embrace the pivot as we age.

Readers of this column may remember I highlighted my long-time friendship with Duke Barnett in 2022 in a piece promoting the health benefits of friendships. Our friendship extends back to our childhood, as our dads were lifelong buddies. My wife, Maria, and I recently went down to Florida to visit Duke and his wife, Sherri, to support him in his recovery from a nasty pickleball spill.

Duke's story: From pickleball to new pursuits

At 71, Duke is an avid pickleball player who is on the courts several times a week. He's developed a love for the game and the social entree it provides in their retirement home of Palm Coast. I've heard many stories about Duke's pickleball adventures — the competition, the players and the humorous social experiences.

However, a few weeks back, the news was not good. I received a text from Duke telling me he had shattered his femur and was headed for surgery. He underwent a four-hour surgery, followed a buy a four-day hospital stay and then a trip to a rehab facility for another 10 days.

Wow, I thought. This was no joke. I felt for my friend.

When Maria and I got to their home, the scars of the surgery were visible as Duke sat in shorts with his leg propped up. During a doubles match, he had dove for a ball, and his momentum carried him into a nearby fence. He suffered a spiral break of his right femur. The pain was 10-plus. It was a scary moment. Despite the experience, my buddy, now recovering at home, was in good spirits and contemplating his future — without pickleball.

Yes, there was no question that despite his love for the game, Duke was ready to move to new sources of physical activity as he completed his rehabilitation. The good news was that his pickleball play before the injury had served as his own form of prehabilitation. His good conditioning is providing a jump-start on physical therapy.

As Duke spoke about the possibilities of biking, hiking and maybe joining a gym, I thought, this is right out of the 50-plus men's playbook. I loved it. Less than 30 days after the accident, Duke was considering realistic alternatives, and it didn't end there. He was also contemplating activities that would maintain his cognitive skills and open new social avenues. Guitar-playing, writing and pursuing his fandom for the Philadelphia Union were all on the menu. I thought, I've got to share this guy's story. It's a case study in positive thinking and embracing the pivot.

Duke's experience has widespread application. According to the American Osteopathic Academy of Orthopedics, pickleball injuries are on the rise, particularly in men over 50. A study in the AOAO Journal reported that people over 50 account for 90% of pickleball-related injuries in emergency rooms, with the average patient being 67.

The most common injuries are fractures and sprains. Sounds like many men are sharing the same experience as Duke.

The science of aging and pivoting

Duke's story is motivating. It's practical and relatable to many men. Whether the culprit is pickleball, softball or biking, things happen, and we are forced to consider alternatives. The last thing we want to do is give up on physical activity. So, let's see what the experts say, remembering that your doctor is the first step in developing new approaches.

The rehabilitation specialists at Mindful Motion Physical Therapy near Chicago recommend exercise modification as a means to keep moving. Because the worst thing you can do after an injury is to stop all movement, they offer several basic alternatives for finding pain-free variations that will allow people to keep training while their bodies recover.

For runners, they prescribe shorter distances and slower speeds, and alternatives like cross-training, cycling or swimming. If weight training is your thing, for a bench press, try reduced weight, lower volume and a slow tempo. Alternatives to a traditional overhead press can include the use of dumbbells with a modified range.

The bottom line, no matter what your workout preference, adjusting the intensity and frequency is a great staring place. Dr. James B. Carr II, an orthopedic surgeon in the Sports Medicine Institute at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, says people should avoid rushing back too quickly and check in with their doctors for a game plan. He suggests people initially set small goals and gradually work back to their regular exercise routines. Pilates or yoga can help people regain flexibility and a range of motion.

And, if you're looking to return to the pickleball courts after an injury, orthopedic surgeon Dr. Brett J. Gilbert says it should be a gradual process based on a structured plan developed with your doctor. The plan should include conditioning exercises and skill-building drills.

Finally, the team at Integris Health in Oklahoma notes that mentally recovering can be just as difficult as one's physical recovery. The health system recommends people maintain structure to help them feel in control. "Get up at the same time each day, schedule your physical therapy and rest, set aside time to engage in calming activities like journaling or meditation, plan healthy meals and make time for plenty of rest," the health system advises.

Yes, aging can challenge the best of us when injury or other circumstances impact our lives. Just over a year ago, I was sidelined with back surgery to remove a small facet cyst.

So, whether it's me or my friend Duke, take heed. Life is unpredictable, but recognizing the unpredictability and having a good attitude toward rolling with the punches in an organized and thoughtful way can make all the difference. I have no doubt that Duke will rebound nicely and find equally rewarding alternatives to pickleball. He'll remember his time on the courts fondly, but grow to appreciate and enjoy his newfound passion.