Celebrity-led running clubs are trendy — and hold the power to spark a new health movement

I've devoted considerable space in my columns to the shortcomings of men at living healthy, along with the paradox of men claiming to care about their health but failing to walk the walk, as the expression goes.

The Cleveland Clinic's annual MENtion It survey has chronicled these inconsistencies and the inability of men to make any meaningful progress when it comes to their lifestyles. Other studies echo the MENtion It findings, and while I've highlighted stories of men who have adopted healthy practices, as a whole, men still have a long way to go.

Undaunted, my advocacy persists, so whenever I see a glimmer of hope, I am compelled shout to the heavens. In this case, the hope trends a bit younger (though not exclusively) than the 50-plus category that I focus on. It applies equally to people of all ages, but hell, I can't afford to be picky.

The Wall Street Journal recently published an article about the growing trend of celebrity-sponsored running clubs. It described how musicians Travis Barker, Diplo and Jelly Roll (I confess that I had look up one of these performers) have started running clubs that are drawing thousands of fans. These gatherings — often 5K runs with concerts or drinks afterward — have become such a phenomenon that the Journal reminded baby boomers that the sex, drugs, and rock and roll of our youth have morphed into healthy habits where the experienced high is now a runner's high.

The article reminded me of another Journal story from that detailed how running clubs are now — and this definitely trends younger — the new place to find a date.

Going back a few years, and with perhaps a connection to the COVID-19 pandemic that may show signs of sustainability, in 2023, the New York Times reported on the international growth of running cubs and how their social dimensions have attracted thousands of runners around the globe. That same year, the Times reported on the proliferation of running clubs in New York City, including a reference to the Old Man Run Club, which meets on the Lower East Side and was co-founded by a 47-year-old man.

How 'social contagion' can help people live healthier

Reading about the running clubs triggered more thoughts, reminding me of a phenomenon I examined during the pandemic, a psychosocial and cultural experience known as social contagion. In a column at the time, I cited reports from the U.S. Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion that noted "high levels of social support can positively influence health outcomes through behavioral and psychological pathways." The Office suggests social support may help people stick to healthier diets and reduce stress which can affect the immune system and cardiovascular, nervous and endocrine system interactions.

They are nice benefits from what might otherwise be a play to get a date or just have a night of fun and socializing. In all seriousness, given the sad state of American health in all age brackets, social contagion could be a big part of the answer. Could America be on the verge of a social-driven, cultural trend that would make healthy behavior a hot commodity? Is this the cultural pivot we've been looking for?

Social contagion is a powerful force with the ability to motivate behavior. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people were inspired to change their lifestyles, dump their unhealthy behaviors and adopt healthy practices as a reaction to the pandemic. Unfortunately, those early signs faded with the pandemic and didn't take hold permanently.

Are running clubs the exception? Will the injection of celebrities give them the boost to grow their followings and maybe even trigger a movement to other forms of healthy behavior? Let's take a closer look.

The science is on their side. The United Kingdom publication Theory Hub reported that Social Contagion Theory has received considerable attention in the field of social psychology. Theory Hub defined it as the spread of ideas through the influence on people's thoughts, emotions and behaviors by those around them — what's known as "social influence."

In plain terms, people want to fit in. They want to conform to the behavior of the people they see as perhaps having better judgment. Social media has the ability to accelerate this social dynamic in addition to more traditional means of social influence, like mass media and face-to-face contact. Most importantly to this conversation, the impact of social contagion extends beyond political and consumer influences, also affecting health behaviors.

Additionally, a study published in the Journal PLOS One reported on a growing academic, civic and policy interest in community-based exercise events, like running clubs. The study acknowledged the widespread appeal of such communal activities and noted the ability to reduce social isolation and loneliness — in addition to the physical benefits.

The conclusion that "humans derive intrinsic pleasure from connecting, coordinating and cooperating together, and that our cooperative sociality profoundly influences homeostatic function, wellbeing and health" was particularly striking. Translated, the mind-body connections, and specifically the motivation of social relationships, are very much real. They represent a pathway to sustainable behaviors and hope for the type of cultural movements represented by social contagion.

Older runners welcome

If you're a 50-plus man or woman, take heart — there's a place for you in the world of running and a running club near you. The AARP reported the story of Ron Romano, a New Jersey man who competed in the 2022 Tokyo Marathon at age 62. His commitment to running and the satisfaction that he derived is extremely motivating. The AARP reported that the average age of athletes competing in marathons, triathlons and other extreme sports is going up as the benefits become much more evident.

I built my advocacy for men's health on a psychosocial platform and the motivation that 50-plus men told me they derived from their social relationships. I also remind readers that the marquee study on men's health, the Harvard Study on Adult Development zeros in on a man's relationships as a major factor in his health. There's something to the idea of socially driven motivation.

While many of the COVID-19 inspired activities have faded, running clubs seem to have hung on. The involvement of celebrity social influencers can add to the potential for social contagion. While the proposition of having a good time, meeting the love of your life, or just chugging a few beers has obvious attractions, it's a case study in leveraging these human dynamics to confront one of the most critical issues of our day — the inactivity of Americans.

I hope running clubs continue to grow and I recommend, if it's right for you, to check one out, no matter your age. Just go easy on the beer afterwards.