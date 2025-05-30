There's no secret path to a long, healthy life. It requires a nutritious diet and regular exercise

Longevity is a hot topic these days. Academic journals and mainstream outlets alike regularly report on studies touting the science behind long lives and tell stories of aging adults running marathons and defying the odds with their physical feats.

Unfortunately, it is equally common for these sources to publish sobering reports on the growth of chronic illness and the growing gap between American lifespans and health spans.

The attention is well-founded. There's a huge demographic pumping up the market for anything that can improve the quality of our lives as we age. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, people 50 and older represent more than 36% of the population, with the number of people over 65 having increased by 42% between 2010 and 2022.

These metrics represent an enormous market and an incentive for research and products to meet consumer demand already visible. According to the Global Wellness Institute, the U.S. is the worldwide leader, among all ages, in spending on physical activity, accounting for almost one-third of the global market.

However, the Institute is quick to point out that American spending does not align with participation rates. The U.S. ranks 20th in physical activity participation behind the likes of Australia, Taiwan and Norway. Nevertheless, Americans struggling to maintain healthy habits and achieve the promise of longevity continue to fuel the market.

The latest installment

So, with this background in mind, it was with interest that I read about the latest entry into the longevity research space, a book called "Super Agers" by Dr. Eric Topol a cardiologist, scientist and founder of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in San Diego. "Super Agers" is Topol's newest venture into longevity and his search to understand why some people live longer and in better health.

Starting in 2008, Topol and his team began studying 1,400 people 85 and older who were all healthy — a group of people Topol calls "super agers." He sought out to determine if their healthy longevity was a product of good genes. Interestingly, his findings proved otherwise. Topol found little difference in the genes of the "super agers," but he did find differences that distinguished them from other Americans their age. By comparison, Topol's study group was thinner, exercised more, were more optimistic and maintained more robust social lives.

As an advocate for healthy living, what really piqued my interest was Topol's conclusion that "nothing surpasses regular exercise for promotion of healthy aging," and further, his suggestion that exercise is "the single most effective medical intervention we know." That's powerful stuff from a guy like Topol, who is anchored in evidence-based research and scientific precision. It's also a notable statement at a time when GLP weight-loss drugs are dominating the health care conversation.

Still, based on my read, Topol's advice for longevity reflects the adage "what's old is new," because his book reinforces several well-established scientific positions that I have covered previously in my columns. That said, their inclusion adds to the depth of scientific rigor and enforces the place that these tactics should have in your lifestyle playbook.

Here's a rundown of some of Topol's recommended tactics with a link to my columns. Topol's findings align well with the evidence-based research I cite in my coverage of the subjects.

Longevity tactics

Topol and I each call-out the negative effects of ultraprocessed foods, and their contribution to many age-related diseases. The value of sleep is another area of established research and a subject I connected to exercise.

Topol describes the impact of loneliness on our health, particularly as we age, a point that I explored in the context of older men who may be socially challenged. Spending time in nature is another common tactic we've both explored. In my case, it was touting the added benefits of exercising outdoors versus inside.

The contributions of music, optimism and human touch (which I addressed by showing the benefits of hugging) are additional evidence-based recommendations for which Topol and I advocate. As a proponent of healthy behavior offering a peer-to-peer examination of existing science, it is gratifying when new science comes forward, particularly when the new findings support prior research.

What does all this mean for the average Joe? Trust. In the most basic terms, it means that you can trust the advice and follow the recommendations. In an era when everything is questioned, rigorous research from a credible source is comforting.

Years of health

Imbedded within Topol's study is the issue of lifespan versus healthspan (the number of years we live healthy). It's a topic receiving much attention lately, because there is a growing gap between the American healthspan and lifespan, a gap wider than anywhere else in the world.

In America, the difference between how long people live and how long they live in good health is more than 12 years. So, though Americans have gained more years, we've paid the price with more chronic disease, restricted activity, high medical costs and burdens placed on loved ones. In a column exploring this phenomenon, I cited statistics showing the average proportion of our lives spent in good health declined from 85.8% in 1990 to 83.6% in 2021. This gap, combined with the growth of the 50-plus population, is what creates a strong imperative for the advice in Topol's book.

Yes, in an era when too many of us look for a quick fix, a shot or pill to make us healthy, "Super Agers" offers more scientific evidence that longevity is best found in the basics of diet, exercise and an active social life. Topol is not keen on vitamins, supplements, or intravenous anti-aging drips — though he does see potential in GLP weight-loss drugs. His mantra is to defer to a healthy diet and exercise as the most effective strategies and also notes that's its never too late to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

So, if you're a 50-plus man or woman serious about living healthy, "Super Agers" provides yet another source to guide your efforts. And while my own work suggests that many of Topol's tactics have been here for a while, scientific reinforcement is always welcome. Check it out.