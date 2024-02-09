Our lifespans have grown over last 100 years, but there's room to boost the quality of our lives

Quantity or quality, that is the question.

When asked, most people would intuitively say that a longer life is better. But given a moment to think about it, the answer might change.

What if that longer life was without meaningful time spent with loved ones, but lying in a bed or confined to one's home? What if the proposition for a longer life included 20% of that time in declining health?

An article recently published in the Journal of Medicine indicates that almost 20% of our lives are now spent in declining health. The average proportion of our lives spent in good health declined from 85.8% in 1990 to 83.6% in 2021, according to an analysis cited in the article. This means that the gap between the length of our lives and the period of good health is almost 13 years.

Lifespan vs. heathspan

The number of years that we live in good health is known as our healthspan, a concept that is gaining much attention. According to the journal Gero Science, healthspan is the period of life spent in good health, free from the chronic diseases and disabilities of aging. The World Health Organization characterizes healthspan as "a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity."

S. Jay Olshansky, a public health professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago, calls the 30-year increase in life expectancy over the past 100 years "one of humanity’s greatest achievements." That said, influenced by the strong and natural interest in quality of life, Olshansky advocates for a focus on extending and improving healthspan, calling it the "most important metric of success."

Experts acknowledge that health is not a clear binary condition and that the definition of "good" is very much subjective. Nevertheless, the notion that people may lose the physical capabilities to pursue their ambitions and interests as they age is a point people grasp. The associated mental and social impacts are equally understandable. While advances in medicine, technology, and treatment have extended longevity, other factors, such as our behaviors, have offset these advances and created this gap.

So, what’s behind this gap between lifespan and healthspan? According NPJ Regenerative Medicine, almost 80% of the years that people live with a restraining condition are attributable to chronic or non-communicable diseases. They include cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes and chronic respiratory diseases. The journal cites "modifiable risk factors" such as excess weight, physical inactivity, smoking and poor diet as targets for advancing disease prevention.

Lifestyle, a familiar theme

The University of Vermont Health Network says that 80% of how long we live is dictated by our lifestyles, giving us incredible power over the prevention of chronic disease and increasing our healthspan. It’s a familiar theme when discussing ways to improve the quality of our lives. The National Institutes of Health agrees that many factors that impact health are within our control. NIA research has shown that diet and exercise can help maintain a quality of life as people age. Physical activity, smart food choices, sleep and regular doctor visits are among the healthy practices that can help people maintain their health.

AARP speaks to the natural desire to be in good condition to enjoy life after 50 and what people can do to stay active. The organization supports getting a physical with bloodwork to confirm baseline numbers like blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol. Also advised: a fitness routine that can be supplemented by walking, golf or even gardening. Strength training and cutting back on sugar and salt are also part of the AARP's healthy behavior line-up.

Life begins at 50

More than ever, men and women over 50 believe that the best part of their lives remains ahead, a strong endorsement for staying healthy. Staysure, an insurer in the United Kingdom, surveyed 2,000 people 50 and over to gauge their sentiment on age and life goals. Sixty-six percent associated age with how they feel, saying that "they’re only as old as they feel."

More than half said that age is just a number, and almost 70% felt that they had time to fulfill their life goals. Close to three-quarters felt it was important to have life goals to pursue and more than half said that their life ambitions help them feel more alive. Travel was rated as the most popular goal by almost 40% of those surveyed, a sentiment echoed insurveys conducted by the AARP.

A call to action

For those looking for a reason to adopt healthy behaviors, extending one's healthspan offers one of the most compelling arguments. Our quality of life, no matter how we define it, is at the core of our being. It’s our purpose. Living without the ability to achieve a full sense of fulfillment is no way to live if you can modify your risks. Moreover, its not just about you. A condition that restricts your activities can thrust responsibilities on those that you love and add more complexity to your life.

I raise the subject of healthspan because of its growing gap with lifespan, the implications for men and women alike over 50 and, of course, the link to healthy behaviors. My advocacy for men’s health is anchored in the practice of tough love. Sometimes it gets a little tougher than others. The thought of living 20% of your life in some diminished state is a scary thought, but one that the data suggests is an increasingly possible.

My hope is that you’ll give some thought to the idea of healthspan and use it as a springboard to take up healthy practices. And whether its travel, time with your family, an encore career or another goal, I hope you’ll be able to pursue your dreams with vigor and get the fulfillment you seek.

Louis Bezich, senior vice president and chief administrative officer at Cooper University Health Care, is author of "Crack The Code: 10 Proven Secrets that Motivate Healthy Behavior and Inspire Fulfillment in Men Over 50." Read more from Louis on his website.