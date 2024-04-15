Exceptional nurses can be nominated to receive IBX's Sunshine Award

Nurses play a critical – and varied – role in the health care system. Their duties can range from direct patient care to overseeing complex nursing care systems.

Independence Blue Cross is again looking to honor the Philadelphia region's outstanding nurses through its annual "Celebrate Caring" campaign.

Three exceptional nurses will receive the Sunshine Award, a new honor created in memory of Paula Sunshine, the former IBX senior vice president and chief marketing officer who played a vital role in creating the "Celebrating Caring" campaign.

As usual, IBX will donate $2,500 to their charities of choice. The winners also receive $500 gift cards.

"Nurses touch countless lives and lift us up when we need it most, which is why Independence Blue Cross makes this campaign a yearly tradition," said Koleen Cavanaugh, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at IBX. "We hope this new honor will serve as a reminder of Paula's commitment to shining a light on the important role nurses play in patient care."

Nurses from any specialty can be nominated as long as they work in Pennsylvania, New Jersey or Delaware. Nominations can be submitted online through Sunday, May 12 — the final day of National Nurses Week. The winners will be revealed in July.

When nominating a nurse, people will be asked to include the nurse's name and workplace, and their relationship to the nurse. They also must include a short description explaining why the nurse should be selected as a winner.

The winners will be featured in interviews with the health insurer's media partners and on the "Celebrate Caring" website, the IBX Insights Blog and Independence's social media pages.