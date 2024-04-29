More Sports:

April 29, 2024

Report: Jason Kelce joins ESPN's 'Monday Night Countdown' crew

Jason Kelce is expanding his media reach post-retirement from 'New Heights' into ESPN's 'Monday Night Football.'

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Jason-Kelce-Pro-Bowl-2024-NFL.jpg Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA Today Sports

Jason Kelce at the Pro Bowl back in February down in Orlando.

Jason Kelce's next career move looks like it will be with the "worldwide leader in sports."

The fan-favorite All-Pro Eagles center, who retired from the NFL after 13 seasons, is set to join ESPN for a role on its "Monday Night Countdown" pregame show, per Andrew Marchand of The Athletic.

Kelce obviously has a significant imprint on sports media already with his increasingly popular "New Heights" podcast, which he hosts alongside his brother and Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, and was rumored to have been courted by nearly all the major NFL media partners after the Eagles' 2023 season ended and well before he made his retirement official. 

Between his experience, perspective on the game and ability to break down film, plus his endearing personality, the 36-year old Kelce marked a massive free-agent get for whatever network that could land him, and it appears that honor will be going to ESPN now for their primetime Monday night coverage. 

ESPN on the whole seems to be on the hunt for fresher and more unique NFL coverage of late, starting with their partnership with Peyton Manning and Omaha Productions, its deal to bring the Pat McAfee Show over to network TV, and the somewhat surprising move to get Bill Belichick as an analyst for McAfee's NFL Draft show, which ended up a real treat if you caught any of his analysis of the picks. 

Now Kelce looks like he'll be bringing his brand of football coverage into the mix. 

MORE: 5 Eagles thoughts after the draft

