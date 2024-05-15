Where is Lyme disease most prevalent in Pennsylvania? A new online tool tracks tick-borne illnesses

With Pennsylvania consistently ranking among the states with the most Lyme disease cases, state health officials have rolled out an online tool that shows where the tick-borne illness is most prevalent.

A new "dashboard" created by the Department of Health lets people check areas for the latest data on tick prevalence and tick-borne diseases, such as Lyme disease, when planning outdoor activities. Deer ticks, also known as blacklegged ticks, transmit Lyme and are the most common form of tick in Pennsylvania and the Eastern United States.