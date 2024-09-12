Healthy Recipe: Chocolaty Pumpkin Granola Bars

September 12, 2024
If you're looking for a snack that satisfies your sweet tooth and is packed with wholesome ingredients, these chocolaty pumpkin granola bars are about to become your new favorite go-to! Whether you're enjoying one for breakfast or as an afternoon pick-me-up, this vegan-friendly treat is both nutritious and delicious.
Ingredients:
• 2 chia “eggs” (see directions)
• 1 can (15-ounces) of pumpkin puree
• 1 tablespoon of canola oil or melted coconut oil
• ½ cup of brown sugar or ¼ cup of natural brown sugar substitute
• 1 teaspoon of vanilla
• 1 ½ cups of rolled oats
• ¾ cup of whole grain flour
• 2 teaspoons of cinnamon
• ½ cup of chopped carob chips or dark chocolate chips (non-vegan)
Directions:
Nutritional Information (1 bar):
Calories: 145
Fat: 4g
Saturated fat: 2g
Polyunsaturated fat: 0.3g
Monounsaturated fat: 0.3g
Cholesterol: omg
Sodium: 22mg
Carbs: 25g
Protein: 4g
Fiber: 5g
