Healthy Recipe: Chocolaty Pumpkin Granola Bars

If you're looking for a snack that satisfies your sweet tooth and is packed with wholesome ingredients, these chocolaty pumpkin granola bars are about to become your new favorite go-to! Whether you're enjoying one for breakfast or as an afternoon pick-me-up, this vegan-friendly treat is both nutritious and delicious.

Chocolaty Pumpkin Granola Bars — makes 12 servings Ingredients:

• 2 chia “eggs” (see directions)

• 1 can (15-ounces) of pumpkin puree

• 1 tablespoon of canola oil or melted coconut oil

• ½ cup of brown sugar or ¼ cup of natural brown sugar substitute

• 1 teaspoon of vanilla

• 1 ½ cups of rolled oats

• ¾ cup of whole grain flour

• 2 teaspoons of cinnamon

• ½ cup of chopped carob chips or dark chocolate chips (non-vegan) Directions: Preheat oven to 450°F. For chia eggs: Grind 2 Tbsp chia seeds in blender for 30 seconds, then mix with 6 Tbsp water. Let sit for 5 minutes and stir. Mix together pumpkin puree, chia eggs, oil, sugar, and vanilla. In separate large bowl, mix oats, flour, and cinnamon. Combine wet and dry ingredients. Fold in chocolate chips. Add batter to lightly-oiled rectangular baking dish. Bake on bottom rack for 25-30 minutes. Let cool and cut into bars. Handy Hint: Carob is a great vegan chocolate alternative. If you’re not into a chocolaty flavor, try golden raisins, chopped walnuts or dates, or butterscotch chips. Nutritional Information (1 bar):

Calories: 145

Fat: 4g

Saturated fat: 2g

Polyunsaturated fat: 0.3g

Monounsaturated fat: 0.3g

Cholesterol: omg

Sodium: 22mg

Carbs: 25g

Protein: 4g

Fiber: 5g Browse an entire library of healthy recipes here.

