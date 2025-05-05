Sixers draft lottery simulations: Day 22 of 29

Every day between the end of the Sixers' regular season and the NBA Draft Lottery on May 12, we will use Tankathon.com's famous simulation tool to run through the lottery 10 times. Over a 29-day period, we will collect a significant sample of possible outcomes and track those results as the Sixers wait to learn the fate of their own first-round pick.

The Sixers are entering the lottery with the fifth-best set of odds, but they will only keep their first-rounder if it falls in the top six slots due to an obligation to the Oklahoma City Thunder from a trade made nearly five years ago.

Let's get to today's simulations:

Today's results

The outcomes of today's batch of 10 simulations:



• Simulation No. 1: 6th pick

• Simulation No. 2: 1st pick



• Simulation No. 3: 3rd pick



• Simulation No. 4: 2nd pick



• Simulation No. 5: 6th pick



• Simulation No. 6: 6th pick



• Simulation No. 7: 5th pick



• Simulation No. 8: 2nd pick



• Simulation No. 9: 4th pick



• Simulation No. 10: 7th pick

Best simulation of the day

This was nearly our first batch of simulations without losing the pick, but we blew the save. In any case, nine successful drawings -- including a lottery victory -- is not too shabby.

Duke phenom Cooper Flagg, the consensus No. 1 player in the upcoming draft class, would immediately transform the Sixers as soon as next season.

Worst simulation of the day

The only simulation today in which the Sixers lost their pick also featured jumps from the two teams they outpaced in the tanking race, the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets:

The level of apathy surrounding the Sixers will be astronomical if they lose their first-round pick.

Overall results

The cumulative results of this exercise so far:

Draft Pick Simulation Outcomes Simulation Outcome Percentage Actual Percentage Odds 1 28 12.7% 10.5% 2 26 11.8% 10.5%

3 17 7.2% 10.6%

4 28 12.7%

10.5%

5 9 4.0% 2.2% 6 39 17.7% 19.6% 7 56 25.4% 26.7% 8 16 7.2%

8.7% 9 1 0.4% 0.6%

Keep or Lose Pick? Simulation Outcomes

Simulation Outcome Percentage

Actual Percentage Odds

Kept Pick 147 66.8% 64.0% Lost Pick 73 33.1% 36.0%

