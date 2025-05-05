More Sports:

May 05, 2025

Sixers draft lottery simulations: Day 22 of 29

Every day between the end of the regular season and the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery, we will simulate the lottery 10 times. How often will the Sixers keep their top-six protected first-round pick?

By Adam Aaronson
On May 12, the Sixers will either be rewarded with a top-six pick or leave the NBA Draft Lottery empty-handed.

Every day between the end of the Sixers' regular season and the NBA Draft Lottery on May 12, we will use Tankathon.com's famous simulation tool to run through the lottery 10 times. Over a 29-day period, we will collect a significant sample of possible outcomes and track those results as the Sixers wait to learn the fate of their own first-round pick.

The Sixers are entering the lottery with the fifth-best set of odds, but they will only keep their first-rounder if it falls in the top six slots due to an obligation to the Oklahoma City Thunder from a trade made nearly five years ago.

Let's get to today's simulations:

Today's results

The outcomes of today's batch of 10 simulations:

• Simulation No. 1: 6th pick

• Simulation No. 2: 1st pick

• Simulation No. 3: 3rd pick

• Simulation No. 4: 2nd pick

• Simulation No. 5: 6th pick

• Simulation No. 6: 6th pick

• Simulation No. 7: 5th pick

• Simulation No. 8: 2nd pick

• Simulation No. 9: 4th pick

• Simulation No. 10: 7th pick

Best simulation of the day

This was nearly our first batch of simulations without losing the pick, but we blew the save. In any case, nine successful drawings -- including a lottery victory -- is not too shabby.

Tankathon 5.5.25 1

Duke phenom Cooper Flagg, the consensus No. 1 player in the upcoming draft class, would immediately transform the Sixers as soon as next season.

Worst simulation of the day

The only simulation today in which the Sixers lost their pick also featured jumps from the two teams they outpaced in the tanking race, the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets:

Tankathon 5.5.25 2

The level of apathy surrounding the Sixers will be astronomical if they lose their first-round pick.

Overall results

The cumulative results of this exercise so far:

Draft PickSimulation OutcomesSimulation Outcome Percentage Actual Percentage Odds
12812.7%10.5%
22611.8%10.5%
3177.2%10.6%
42812.7%
10.5%
594.0%2.2%
63917.7%19.6%
75625.4%26.7%
8167.2%
8.7%
910.4%0.6%

Keep or Lose Pick?Simulation Outcomes
Simulation Outcome Percentage
Actual Percentage Odds
Kept Pick14766.8%64.0%
Lost Pick7333.1%36.0%

SIXERS YEAR-IN-REVIEW

Joel Embiid | Guerschon Yabusele | Paul George | Jared McCain | Tyrese Maxey | Andre Drummond | Quentin Grimes | Jared Butler | Kyle Lowry | Kelly Oubre Jr. | Justin Edwards | Ricky Council IV | Eric Gordon | Lonnie Walker IV | Adem Bona

