Eagles DC Vic Fangio: Retirement 'wasn't close,' got two more years 'at least'

Reports of Vic Fangio’s imminent retirement were greatly exaggerated.

At least according to Vic Fangio.

The 67-year-old Eagles defensive coordinator met with the media Thursday for the first time since the team’s first-round playoff loss to the 49ers and threw water on earlier offseason reports that he was considering retirement.

Quite the opposite, Fangio said.

“Nah, I wasn’t close,” he said of the first question asked in his press conference. “I’ve had those thoughts the last few years. Every year at the end of the year I think about it. I never really got serious to where I would have done it. It’s no different than I did after [20]24 season, after ’23 season.”

Fangio will return for his third season as Eagles defensive coordinator and 26th season as either an NFL defensive coordinator or head coach. He's been in professional coaching since the mid-1980s.

Fangio said doctors told him recently that he’s in great shape after he underwent his annual physical – in such great shape, they hold he was “reverse aging.” He shared that health update with his players in a meeting.

“So, I told them you guys are stuck with me for a while – a long while,” he said.

How long?

Fangio even said that he's likely to coach beyond 2025.

"I still like doing it," he said. "I like the group of guys we have, I like working with them. I still like the challenges of the job, work for a good organization. Really, it’s just something that I think you’ll always think about at the end of the year, but in the end I didn't come close to doing it – and I really don't foresee myself doing it. I’m good for two years, at least."

After a brief retirement contemplation following the Eagles' Super Bowl win in February, 2025, Fangio came back last season to preside over a defense that lost about half of its starters in free agency and trade.

The Eagles had some breakdowns last year – Fangio admitted they could’ve been better in certain games despite the offense getting more blame – but defensive backs Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean also developed into All Pros and the defense picked up after the trade deadline deal that brought in edge defender Jaelan Phillips and when linebacker Nakobe Dean returned from surgery rehab.

The Eagles ranked 13th in total yards allowed last year but fifth in points allowed.

"We had some very, very good games," he said, "and there’s the narrative out there that if the offense could have been better we could have had a more successful season. We could have been better on defense in certain games. We need to take that mindset moving forward."

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