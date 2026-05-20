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May 20, 2026

Jefferson Methodist Hospital closed indefinitely after power outage forces evacuation

The South Philly hospital transferred patients to other medical facilities after backup generators failed Tuesday night.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Hospitals
Methodist Hospital evacuation Street View/Google Maps

Jefferson Methodist Hospital in South Philadelphia is closed indefinitely after a power outage forced its evacuation Tuesday night.

Jefferson Methodist Hospital was evacuated Tuesday night due to a power outage caused by flooding issues. 

About 150 patients were transferred to other medical facilities, NBC10 reported. The hospital in Lower Moyamensing is expected to remain closed for days, if not weeks, Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told the station. 

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Power was restored at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, 6ABC reported.

Jefferson Methodist did not disclose where the patients were transferred. The hospital is advising people seeking to reunite with patients to contact its information line at (215) 463-2031.

Small said the flooding might have been weather-related and resulted in about 3 feet of water collecting in hospital's basement. Backup generators also failed, resulting in the power outage. 

Jefferson Methodist specializes in cancer care, emergency medicine and neurology. It has beds for 220 patients and a full emergency room. Teams from the city's Office of Emergency Management reportedly helped move some of the patients to other facilities. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Hospitals Philadelphia Power Outages South Philadelphia Jefferson Health

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