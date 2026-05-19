Pa. primary election: Results from local races and Philly's two ballot questions

Voters hit the polls Tuesday for Pennsylvania's primary election, which sets the stage for the races in November that impact the composition of the state legislature in Harrisburg and the balance of power in Congress.

All 203 seats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives are up for election in 2026. Democrats hold a slim majority with 102 seats to 99 for Republicans. In the Pennsylvania Senate, where Republicans hold a 27-23 majority, there are 25 seats up for election this year.

RELATED: Why these two congressional districts outside Philly could be key to Democrats flipping the House

Nationally, Republicans control both chambers of Congress ahead of the midterm elections. In the Senate, Republicans hold a 53-47 majority over Democrats, who have two independents caucusing with them. In the U.S. House of Representatives, Republicans hold a 217-212 edge, plus an independent also caucuses with the GOP.

In Philadelphia, the Democratic primary for the 3rd Congressional District was the most watched race, where Rep. Chris Rabb defeated Dr. Ala Stanford, state Sen. Sharif Street and Shaun Griffith in the race to take the seat of Rep. Dwight Evans, who's retiring at the end of his fifth term. There were no Republican challengers. Click here for the complete story.

Pennsylvania's 1st Congressional District, which includes all of Bucks County and a small part of Montgomery County, has voted for Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick since 2017, but there have been recent signs of a leftward shift from voters. In the 2024 presidential race, Trump narrowly edged Kamala Harris by less than 300 votes — 198,722 to 198,431 — in Bucks County. Democrats see hope in flipping the seat as the party looks to continue momentum from recent elections and capitalize on President Donald Trump's sinking approval rating.

In the Democratic primary Tuesday, Bucks County Commissioner Bob Harvie defeated Lucia Simonelli, a former congressional science adviser, for the chance to unseat Fitzpatrick.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) and his Republican challenger, State Treasurer Stacy Garrity, are running unopposed in their primaries as they prepare for the November general election. Lt. Gov. Austin Davis (D) also is running uncontested. Two Republicans were battling for a place on the ballot with Garrity in November, and Jason Richey defeated John Ventre.

Ballot questions

Philadelphia voters were also presented two ballot questions.

The first asked whether the city's Home Rule Charter should be amended to create a Philadelphia Retirement Savings Board to oversee a defined contribution retirement program for the benefit of eligible private-sector workers. City Council would determine the composition, powers and duties of the board. The retirement plans would be for workers who cannot contribute to an employer-administered plan. With few votes left to be counted, the question was overwhelming supported, meaning Philadelphia will likely become the first city in the country to offer its own retirement plan.

The second ballot question asked if the city's Home Rule Charter should be amended to create an Office of the Youth Ombudsman to improve the safety and quality of services for youth placed in juvenile justice, child welfare and behavioral health residential care facilities. City Council would determine the office's powers and duties. Former Mayor Jim Kenney created the independent Office of the Youth Ombudsman in 2022 to act as a monitor of the safety and quality of youth services. The office was created by executive order. With few votes left to be counted, the ballot question was overwhelmingly supported, meaning the office will likely become permanent.

Results

Here's a list of all of Tuesday's local races. Election results are unofficial until certified by the state, and any projections below are based off rulings by the Associated Press.



Governor

Democrat: Josh Shapiro

Republican: Stacy Garrity

Lieutenant governor

Democrat: Austin Davis

Republican: Jason Richey defeated John Ventre

1st Congressional District (all of Bucks County and part of Montgomery County)

Democrat: Bob Harvie defeated Lucia Simonelli

Republican: Brian Fitzpatrick (incumbent)

2nd Congressional District (all of Northeast Philly, parts of North Philly east of Broad Street and portions of Center City and River Wards) Democrat: Brendan Boyle (incumbent)

Republican: Jessica Arriaga



3rd Congressional District (West Philadelphia, most of Center City, and parts of North Philadelphia)

Democrat: Christopher Rabb defeated Ala Stanford, Sharif Street and Shaun Griffith

Republican: None

4th Congressional District (most of Montgomery County and most of Berks County northeast of Reading)

Democrat: Madeleine Dean (incumbent)

Republican: Aurora Stuski



5th Congressional District (all of Delaware County and portions of Chester and Philadelphia counties)

Democrat: Mary Gay Scanlon (incumbent)

Republican: Nick Manganaro



6th Congressional District (all of Chester County and southeastern Berks County, including the city of Reading)

Democrat: Chrissy Houlahan (incumbent)

Republican: Marty Young

For all state House and Senate primary races, visit the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania election results website.