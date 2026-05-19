Phillies prospect watch: Top bats are heating up all across the farm system

The Phillies' list of top prospects has a new look to it, with Justin Crawford and Andrew Painter now regular contributors in the majors.

With the Phils back in contention after a terrible start, these prospects could have meaningful trade value. They also could represent the team's future, as the front office is likely to be looking for some more homegrown help in the coming seasons as the team's core continues to age.

Which household names are playing well? Which new names might be worth learning? Here's a runaround of some of the best, and worst performing prospects from MLB.com's top 30 rankings.

Who's hot?

2. Gage Wood, SP, Reading

If you haven't heard the news already, the Phillies' newly anointed No. 2 prospect is on the move, skipping an entire level from Clearwater to Reading. Is he on the fast track to make the majors this year? In eight starts so far he's got a 3.42 ERA. He has 40 strikeouts in 28.1 innings. Will his power pitching succeed in Double-A as well?

4. Aroon Escobar, 2B, Reading

The 21-year-old infielder has been refining his bat skills in Double-A, to the tune of a very serviceable .262 batting average and .339 on base percentage. A lack of power is really the only offensive issue at the moment for the extremely talented defender. At his current trajectory, he could be in the mix for an infield spot when Bryson Stott's contract is up after 2027.

6. Gabriel Rincones Jr., OF, Jersey Shore

Rincones, an older prospect at 25, is finally back on the field after a knee injury cost him the month of April. He's played seven games for the Blue Claws as he works his way back to what will likely be a job in Triple A, and actually banked four hits over his last three games. He projects to be a potential outfield in-season call up should the team have an injury issue later this summer.

9. Ramon Marquez, SP, Clearwater

Here's a new name for most fans. Marquez was signed out of the Dominican Republic last summer and just made a dazzling debut down in Clearwater. The 20 year old has two starts in 2026, and hasn't allowed a run in either. He has nine scoreless innings on his ledger with 18 strikeouts and four walks. A few more showings like that and he could find himself alongside Wood in Reading.

11. Griffin Burkholder, OF, Clearwater

The 2024 second-round pick seems to have found something in Clearwater over the last few weeks. He's hitting .336 over his last 10 starts, including an active eight-game hitting streak. He has a pair of homers, eight RBI and six doubles over that span. For a Phillies outfield lacking in excitement, an emerging Burkholder is an appealing proposition.

12. Wen-Hui Pan, RP, Jersey Shore

The Taiwanese hurler impressed enough to get promoted from Clearwater after eight relief appearances. He's tossed three scoreless frames for the Blue Claws since the call-up. The reliever can hit 99 MPH and could be their highest ceiling bullpen arm in the minors.

15. Sean Youngerman, SP, Clearwater

Now to their fourth-round pick from 2025, an Oklahoma State product who has a big, 6-foot-3, 230-pound frame. In his first seven outings for the Threshers (four of them starts), the 21-year-old has a 4.30 ERA. His numbers get more impressive, he has 20 strikeouts to just five walks and a solid 0.91 WHIP.

17. Alex McFarlane, RP, Reading

The best performing top-20 pitching prospect right now is McFarlane, who could factor into the Phillies' big league bullpen this season if he keeps performing. In 14.1 innings in Double-A, he has a minuscule 0.63 ERA with 19 strikeouts. It will be interesting to see if he keeps it up should he be promoted to Triple-A.

Who's not?

5. Dante Nori, OF, Reading

Nori's torrid start to the year, which began in the World Baseball Classic for Team Italy and continued to Double-A in April, has slowed down a bit. After posting a .308 average over his first 18 games, the outfielder has seen a drop in consistency, with a .171 average over his last 10 games. He hit two homers in the WBC — and has just two through 35 games with the Fightins.

10. Matt Fisher, SP, Florida Complex League

A seventh-round pick by the Phillies last summer in their starting pitcher-happy class, Fisher is just getting his feet wet for the Phillies' FCL team. In two starts he has allowed eight earned runs. He's raw, at 20-years-old, but is a big-bodied righty at 6-foot-3 who has really dynamic stuff. He has to learn to miss more bats in the pro ranks.

13. Jean Cabrera, SP, Lehigh Valley

Signed as a teenager back in 2019, Cabrera is 24 and in his sixth minor league season. After finally reaching Triple-A for the first time to start 2026, he was quickly demoted after being mauled by hitters there — he had a 9.32 ERA over seven ugly starts. Back with Reading, he tossed a quality six-inning start in his return there.

14. Cody Bowker, SP, Clearwater

The Phillies third-rounder last July is making his pro debut and struggling a bit down off the west coast of Florida. Bowker, drafted out of Vanderbilt, has a 2-3 record and 5.11 ERA over his first six starts.

Who's injured?

1. Aidan Miller, SS

It is an interesting contemplation — what if Miller had not been injured to start this season? The Phillies' top overall prospect is still sidelined with a back injury and has yet to officially swing a bat in 2026. Many expected him to make a real push for a roster spot in spring training, if not during the spring. With Alec Bohm struggling, there may have been a window for Miller to make a leap and become the hitter the team desperately needs in the infield. But his back is taking a while, and it will all have to wait.

“He’s doing fine,” Phillies president Dave Dombrowski told reporters last week in Pittsburgh. “We’re just very slow with him.”

7. Cade Obermueller, SP

Obermueller was the Phillies' second-round pick less than a year ago and he's a lefty the team is excited about. But he's probably on a slower, more deliberate track to the majors, in contrast to fellow 2025 draftee Wood. He's currently on the 7-day DL dating back to the start of April.

8. Moises Chace, SP

Make that a third player on the Phillies' top 10 prospect list on the injured list. Chase was acquired from the Orioles a few seasons ago, but was shut down in 2025 to get Tommy John Surgery, from which he's still on the mend

16. Carson DiMartini, 3B, Reading

The 23-year-old lefty was really hitting well in Double-A — .274 on the year and .311 over his last 10 games — but an injury derailed his potent bad and he is currently on the injured list, where he's been for just over a week.

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