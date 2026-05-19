Gas prices are rising, but not enough to reduce Memorial Day weekend traffic

Gas prices are continuing to climb, but plenty of people still plan to hit the road this Memorial Day weekend.

The worst traffic is expected from 3-6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, according to Inrix, an transportation data company. Traffic also may be heavy on Monday afternoon. The best day for traveling likely will be Sunday, so long as there are no unexpected road events.

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AAA estimates 525,000 people in the Philadelphia region will travel at least 50 miles between Thursday and Memorial Day — a 0.2% increase from last year, 6ABC reported. About 470,000 of them will travel by car, a 0.1% increase.

The worst congestion will impact people traveling to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware late Thursday afternoon. The trip along Interstate 95 South and Route 13 North is forecasted to take about 4 hours — 66% longer than normal.

Another 38,000 will travel by plane, a 0.3% increase. American Airlines, the Philadelphia International Airport's largest carrier, expect 2,100 flights between Thursday and Tuesday. An additional 17,000 people will travel by train, bus or cruise ship, a 3.8% jump.

Nationally, domestic travel is slightly up this year, despite increased gas prices. AAA expects a record 39.1 million people to travel by car this weekend and 3.66 million people to take flights.

"Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer, and for most Americans, it's a three-day weekend," Stacey Barber, vice president of AAA Travel, said in a statement. "Travel demand remains strong, and despite higher fuel prices, many people are prioritizing leisure travel during holiday breaks."

Gas prices have skyrocketed since the start of the Iran war on Feb. 28. The average cost of a gallon surpassed $4 in March. That was the first time it reached those heights since 2022.

As of Thursday, the average gallon cost $4.53, up from $4.05 in mid-April. The price at the pump is approaching the highest on record — $5.016 per gallon, set in June 2022.