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March 31, 2026

Gas prices surpass $4 per gallon average in Philly metro area

Fuel hasn't been this expensive since 2022, when the conflict between Russia and Ukraine exploded into a full-scale war

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation Gas Prices
Gas prices $4 Tork Mason/Imagn Images

The ongoing war in Iran has pushed national gas prices to an average $4.018 per gallon.

Philadelphia pumps are now charging drivers an average $4.029 per gallon of gasoline. That's roughly the same as the national average, which has not crossed the $4 threshold since the summer of 2022.

MORE: Uber program that gives free rides to seniors expands to Northeast Philly

Fuel prices have been steadily climbing for the past month since the war in Iran sent shockwaves through the oil market, and they hit a four-year record Tuesday. Gas now costs $4.018 on average in the U.S., according to AAA. The last time it was this expensive was in August 2022, when the Russian invasion of Ukraine similarly disrupted the flow of oil.

The Philadelphia metro area also surpassed the $4 mark Tuesday, though Pennsylvania averages are still holding at $3.976. A gallon of gas is currently $3.927 in New Jersey.

West Coast drivers have been hit the hardest by surging fuel costs. Gas is averaging $4.933 in Oregon, $5.346 in Washington and an especially brutal $5.887 in California.

Those figures could become the norm if the conflict in the Middle East continues. National gas prices hit a record $5.016 average per gallon in June 2022 during the early months of the Russia-Ukraine war — and with costs leaping a full dollar over the past month, history could repeat itself.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation Gas Prices Philadelphia Iran Gas

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