Gas prices surpass $4 per gallon average in Philly metro area

Philadelphia pumps are now charging drivers an average $4.029 per gallon of gasoline. That's roughly the same as the national average, which has not crossed the $4 threshold since the summer of 2022.

Fuel prices have been steadily climbing for the past month since the war in Iran sent shockwaves through the oil market, and they hit a four-year record Tuesday. Gas now costs $4.018 on average in the U.S., according to AAA. The last time it was this expensive was in August 2022, when the Russian invasion of Ukraine similarly disrupted the flow of oil.

The Philadelphia metro area also surpassed the $4 mark Tuesday, though Pennsylvania averages are still holding at $3.976. A gallon of gas is currently $3.927 in New Jersey.

West Coast drivers have been hit the hardest by surging fuel costs. Gas is averaging $4.933 in Oregon, $5.346 in Washington and an especially brutal $5.887 in California.

Those figures could become the norm if the conflict in the Middle East continues. National gas prices hit a record $5.016 average per gallon in June 2022 during the early months of the Russia-Ukraine war — and with costs leaping a full dollar over the past month, history could repeat itself.

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