Phillies top pitching prospect Gage Wood promoted to Double-A Reading

Gage Wood just took a jump up the minor-league ladder.

The hard-throwing 22-year-old righthander, who the Phillies drafted 26th overall just last summer, was promoted to the Double-A Reading Fightin Phils on Monday, the organization announced.

Wood is expected to make his first Double-A appearance this Friday on the road in Portland, Maine, per the minor-league club. His home debut in Reading is slated for next Friday, May 29, against Harrisburg.

Wood began the season in single-A Clearwater, and through eight starts, he posted a 3.42 ERA with 40 strikeouts and a 1.10 WHIP in 26.1 innings pitched, despite an 0-2 record.

What's notable about the promotion is that Wood is bypassing High-A Jersey Shore entirely, which points to the Phillies having a lot of confidence in his control and overpowering velocity, and comfort in possibly fast-tracking him through the propsect pipeline and to the majors as soon as later this summer.

Granted, his tape when the Phillies drafted him out of Arkansas in the NCAA spoke enough to that already.

ARCHIVED: Gage Wood is a starter 'Philadelphia fans are gonna learn to love'

Last June, Wood threw the third-ever no-hitter in the history of the College World Series against Murray State, and did it with 119 pitches, a continually overwhelming fastball that touched into the high-90s, and a whole lot of fire and emotion on the mound that would fit like a glove in Philadelphia.

The Phillies wanted that, and as a full starting pitcher.

"The stuff just stayed throughout," Brian Barber, the Phillies' assistant general manager and amateur scouting lead, said of Wood's no-hitter after the first round of the draft last summer. "And it was quality, quality stuff from pitch 1 to pitch 119 at the very end. So, especially with the ability to throw strikes at such a high level that he's done, with the dominating pitches, we don't have any – we're not planning to move him to the bullpen long-term anytime soon."

But just maybe, they might have to find room for him in the rotation soon enough if he stays on the current fast track.

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