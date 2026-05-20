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May 20, 2026

Bucks County parents charged with serving alcohol to 150 teens at Halloween party

Michael and Rachel Moore allegedly checked a guest list before letting people into the party at their Warrington Township home.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Alcohol
Parents alcohol minors Nathan J. Fish/Imagn Images

Michael and Rachel Moore have been charged with serving alcohol to about 150 teens at their Warrington Township home on Halloween last year.

Two parents have been charged with supplying alcohol to minors following a large party at their Bucks County home.

Police said they found about 150 teenagers when they arrived at the Warrington Township residence of Michael Moore, 56, and Rachel Moore, 47, on Halloween last year. Many of them appeared to be intoxicated, police said.

MORE: Two construction workers killed in tractor-trailer crash in Chester County

Inside the home on the 300 block of Joelle Court, police discovered a bar area with red Solo cups and alcoholic beverages. Witnesses also said that numerous jars of liquor were scattered throughout the house. The party had a guest list, which the Moores allegedly checked before admitting guests through the garage. One person told police that they were barred from entering because they were not on the list.

Michael Moore claimed he had hired a bouncer, who never arrived, to assist with the party, police said.

Though he and his wife were arrested on Oct. 31, Bucks County prosecutors did not file charges until last month. The Moores are accused of furnishing liquor to minors and corrupting minors, both misdemeanor offenses.

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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Alcohol Bucks County Teens Warrington Police Minors

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