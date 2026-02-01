Sources: Eagles considered Jim Schwartz and Jonathan Gannon for defensive coordinator job after Vic Fangio retirement scare

According to multiple sources, the Philadelphia Eagles got a big scare recently when legendary defensive coordinator Vic Fangio informed the team that he was retiring from coaching in the NFL. However, sources said that Fangio was convinced by the team's brass to stay for at least one more season in 2026.

For now, Fangio is back, though it should be noted that PhillyVoice reached out to an Eagles spokesperson to confirm that Fangio is still the team's defensive coordinator, and they declined to answer until further notice. As such, wiggle room exists for Fangio to change his mind again.

In the interim between Fangio's short-lived retirement and his "for now" decision to return, a source said that the Eagles reached out to former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon to gauge his interest in returning to the team should Fangio retire. Gannon had been fired as the Arizona Cardinals' head coach earlier this offseason. He was ultimately hired by the Green Bay Packers to be their new defensive coordinator.

The Eagles were also at least planning to check on the availability of disgruntled Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who like Gannon was also formerly the Eagles' defensive coordinator, and who was reportedly unhappy about being passed over for the Browns' previously open head coaching job.

It was revealed by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo on Anthony Gargano's Show on PHLY that Fangio nearly retired after the Eagles won the Super Bowl last year. Eagles fans are used to this, of course. There was an annual "retire or not" decision for the last few years of Jason Kelce's career, and there will probably be the same for Fangio until he finally decides to call it a career.

