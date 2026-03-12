More Culture:

March 12, 2026

Here's where to celebrate Pi Day in Philly this weekend

The Franklin Institute will host themed educational events and Night Kitchen Bakery will have sales on pie slices.

Places around Philly are celebrating Pi Day on Saturday with sales on slices.

On Saturday, mathletes and dessert enthusiasts will join forces in celebrating the one constant they both share — pi(e).

March 14, or Pi Day, celebrates the mathematical constant representing the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter. The common approximation is 3.14, but a record 300 trillion decimal places were calculated for the number last year. 

To mark the holiday, these Philly institutions are combining the love of pi and pie into epically nerdy events.

Franklin Institute and Federal Donuts

222 N. 20th St., Center City

The Franklin Institute’s celebrations will include a show dedicated to the math and physics of spheres in space, hands-on learning experiences about the brain and a pi reciting challenge. (The first million digits of pi can be found here, if it helps.)

The first 314 attendees who recite the digits of pi to a roving performer with a "Pi Day cart" will receive a spiced apple pie donut, courtesy of Federal Donuts & Chicken.

The spiced apple pie donut will also be available at all Federal Donut & Chicken shops around the city through Saturday.

The event at the Franklin Institute takes place from 11 a.m. to 3:14 p.m. Tickets are $23 for kids (3-12), $25 for teens (13-17) and $29 for adults, and they can be purchased online.

Craft Hall

901 N. Delaware Ave., Old City

Not into dessert? Craft Hall will be hosting another pie option for families to take part in.

On Saturday and Sunday, the family-friendly sports bar will be offering a $10 built-your-own kids pizza. Each child will receive a boxed kit to make a pie before the kitchen bakes it. Reservations can be made online.

Philadelphia Pie Picnic

St. Mary’s Church, 3916 Locust Walk, University City

From noon-3 p.m., the second Philadelphia Pie Picnic will return to Penn’s campus, where pie makers and lovers can get a chance to put their baking and tasting skills to the test.

The event will include live music, a pop-up market of local businesses and a contest for the most creative, savory and sweet pies. Tickets, which cost $13.14, can be purchased online.

Night Kitchen Bakery

7725 Germantown Ave., Chestnut Hill

For one day, Night Kitchen Bakery & Cafe will be selling slices of apple and pecan pie for a fitting price of $3.14.

The dessert cases will also be stocked with plenty of other pie flavors — including peach and chocolate pecan — that can feed six to eight people for between $32-38.

