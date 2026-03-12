Report: Eagles re-sign P Braden Mann

The Philadelphia Eagles have re-signed P Braden Mann, per a league source. Per ESPN it's a four-year deal worth $14 million.

The 2025 season was Mann's third as the Eagles' punter. He averaged 49.9 yards per punt, with a net average of 42.8. The punting metrics say that Mann was a little below average, in terms of EPA per punt. Via Puntalytics:

If you drill down further, Mann was fine in open field (distance) punting, but he actually had the lowest EPA per punt in the NFL when punting to pin the Eagles' opponents deep in their own territory. He did tie for fourth in the NFL with eight touchbacks.

Mann has been a fine punter for the Eagles. Like, I can't recall any moments during the season in which the fanbase was mad at the punter, like they were so often during the Arryn Siposs era.

The Eagles won't have to worry about replacing their punter for a while.