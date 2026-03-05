More Health:

March 05, 2026

Americans trust the CDC less under Donald Trump than they did under Joe Biden, Penn survey shows

Those polled were more confident in public health messaging from career scientists and medical associations than from federal leaders like Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News CDC
RFK Jr. approval Jack Gruber/Imagn Images

About 4 in 10 Americans are confident that Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is providing trustworthy public health information, a recent University of Pennsylvania poll shows.

Americans are much more likely to trust a career scientist or medical group over the current leaders of the federal health department, new polling reveals.

survey from the University of Pennsylvania's Annenberg Public Policy Center shows that faith in U.S. health officials is slipping. Though 67% of those polled said they were confident that career scientists at federal health agencies were providing trustworthy information on public health, only 43% expressed the same confidence in their bosses. Just 38% believed Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., the secretary of Health and Human Services, was espousing trustworthy information on public health. 

MORE: Women's pain often lasts longer than men's — that's not just a perception

Respondents had slightly more faith in Dr. Mehmet Oz, the head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, with 42% expressing confidence. That's a significant improvement over the polling numbers when he took office in April 2025. At that time, just 33% said they trusted his information on public health. But Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director, polled higher than both Oz and Kennedy. Just over half, or 54%, of respondents said they were confident he had provided trustworthy information during his tenure.

Those surveyed consistently expressed more trust in professional medical groups like the American Medical Association and American Academy of Pediatrics than federal health officials. The Penn poll found that 77% of U.S. adults were confident in the AAP and 73% in the AMA providing reliable information. Plus, 82% also trusted the American Heart Association's public health messaging. Conversely, 60% expressed confidence in the CDC — a dramatic drop from the 76% who said they trusted the agency's public health information in February 2024, when Joe Biden was president.

"These findings reflect a clear divergence in how Americans view federal health agencies versus major professional health associations," Laura A. Gibson, a senior data analyst at the Annenberg Public Policy Center, said in a statement.

Penn also asked the 1,650 people surveyed about immunizations. Kennedy, an avowed vaccine skeptic, recently oversaw changes to the childhood immunization schedule. One of the more significant revisions was altering the CDC's recommendation that all newborns get vaccinated against hepatitis B; now it is only recommended for babies whose mothers may be infected. The AAP has continued to recommend the vaccine for all newborns. Respondents were more likely to take the AAP's advice by a 4-to-1 margin.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News CDC Philadelphia Donald Trump Public Health Vaccines Joe Biden Robert Kennedy Anthony Fauci

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - MD Anderson at Cooper

Cooper expands prostate cancer care with groundbreaking noninvasive robotic HIFU treatment
family enjoying in conversation while eating breakfast together at dining table

How busy families can stay healthy throughout the school year

Just In

Must Read

Development

A look inside the Navy Yard's first residential buildings

Navy Yard Main

Health News

Cooper expands prostate cancer care

Limited - MD Anderson at Cooper

Parenting

Picky eating starts in the womb – here's how to expand your child's palate

Picky Eating Children

Streaming

Here are four best picture nominees to stream ahead of the Oscars

Oscars streaming guide

Art

Barnes Foundation First Friday will mix live jazz, cocktails and after-hours gallery access

Barnes_Stock_Carroll

Eagles

Seven takeaways from Howie Roseman's and Nick Sirianni's NFL Combine press conferences

022526HowieRoseman

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved