More Health:

March 04, 2026

Women's pain often lasts longer than men's — that's not just a perception

The male immune system has the ability to shut down pain more quickly and effectively, new research shows.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Chronic Pain
Women Chronic Pain Kindel Media/Pexels

A type of hormone-regulated immune cells that are more active in men than women helps shut down pain faster, a new study finds.

Women have their share of unique challenges when it comes to experiencing pain, from giving birth to dealing with menstrual cramps to recovering from cesarean sections.

They also tend to experience more and longer-lasting chronic pain than men, research shows. But why?

MORE: E-bike injuries have surged, prompting a need for greater safety regulations, researchers say

A recent study out of Michigan State University suggests it has to do with the male immune system's ability to shut down pain signals more effectively and quickly – perhaps due to higher testosterone levels. The findings eventually may lead to treatments for chronic pain that do not involve narcotics – and also may come as a relief to women whose pain has been minimized or dismissed, the researchers said.

"A lot of women are taught to hide their pain, because then, if they don't, people will perceive that they can't do their jobs, that they can't take care of their families," Ann Gregus, who researches chronic pain at Virginia Tech, told NBC News. Gregus did not participate in the study.

But Geoffroy Laumet, an associate professor of physiology and the new study's lead author, said the difference in pain has a biological basis.

"It's not in your head, and you're not soft," he said in a Michigan State publication. "It's in your immune system."

More than 100 million people in the United States have chronic pain, but why it's more prevalent among women is not fully understood.

The Michigan State researchers discovered that certain hormone-regulated immune cells, called monocytes, are more active in men than women, and that this activity may be responsible for shutting down pain more quickly in men than women. This may help explain why women's pain tends to resolve more slowly than men's and why women are more apt to develop chronic pain after an accident or injury, the researchers said.

The Michigan State team first tested their findings on mouse models, confirming that males had more monocyte activity than females. Then the researchers collaborated with colleagues at the University of North Carolina who were examining the psychological outcomes of people who had been in car crashes. These findings also showed that men had more monocyte activity than women and that the men's pain eased more quickly than the women's.

"Future researchers can build on this work," Laumet said. "This opens new avenues for non-opioid therapies aimed at preventing chronic pain before it's established."

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Chronic Pain Philadelphia Women's Health Studies Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - MD Anderson at Cooper

Cooper expands prostate cancer care with groundbreaking noninvasive robotic HIFU treatment
family enjoying in conversation while eating breakfast together at dining table

How busy families can stay healthy throughout the school year

Just In

Must Read

Accidents

Blaze at West Philly rowhome sends nine firefighters to hospital

Wynnefield fire

Health News

Cooper expands prostate cancer care

Limited - MD Anderson at Cooper

Addiction

Abusing small amounts of Adderall causes adverse heart effects, study says

Adderall Abuse Effects

Nature

The latest gardening trends include eco-friendly practices

Cut flowers

Women's History Month

The Wardrobe to host free clothing events across the Philly region to address clothing insecurity

The Wardrobe Open Wardrobe Event

Eagles

Seven takeaways from Howie Roseman's and Nick Sirianni's NFL Combine press conferences

022526HowieRoseman

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved