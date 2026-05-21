Camden man charged with human trafficking at least two women

A Camden man trafficked at least two women and threatened them with violence if they did not perform sexual acts for clients, New Jersey officials said.

Keith B. Woodson, 40, allegedly forced his victims to have sex with men in exchange for drugs and money. He posted pictures of one woman on illicit websites and solicited clients at a bar and a convenience store, state prosecutors said. They refer to this victim as "N.G."

Woodson allegedly rented hotel rooms and set up meetings between N.G. and clients, then collected the money these men paid to the victim. According to law enforcement, N.G. was expected to see four or five clients each weekday. She did not consent to these sexual encounters, officials said, but complied out of fear that Woodson would hurt her or refuse her food. He also allegedly threatened to harm her family if she tried to escape.

Woodson entrapped his second victim, officials said, when she was exiting a bus in Camden. Known as "G.D.," the woman was allegedly dependent on drugs and lured by Woodson's promise that she could make $1,000 a day. He then forced her to perform sexual acts for various men to earn that sum, according to prosecutors. G.D. was allegedly expected to turn the money over to Woodson, who provided her with ecstasy, Percocet, Adderall and other drugs.

Just as with N.G., Woodson allegedly threatened G.D. with violence. Officials said he sent G.D. photos of herself on the street and in a store to show he was watching her. When she did not follow his orders, he allegedly choked her until the point of unconsciousness. Woodson also told G.D. she would never see her family again if she did not do as he pleased, prosecutors said, and threatened to kill them or G.D. herself.

"Human trafficking offenses are particularly egregious because they exploit vulnerable victims for financial gain," New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said in a statement. "We will continue to identify those responsible, support survivors, and prosecute offenders."

Woodson is charged with multiple counts of human trafficking, aggravated assault and promoting prostitution.

His case is the second in the past week concerning trafficking in South Jersey. State police arrested 13 people in connection to a human trafficking ring spanning Camden, Burlington, Ocean and Middlesex counties last Friday.

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