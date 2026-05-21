'The Price is Right' to hold casting event at Rivers Casino Philadelphia in July

Fans of the "The Price is Right" will have a shot to try out for the game show on July 22 when casting producers hold an open audition at Rivers Casino Philadelphia in Fishtown.

The daytime series, now in its 54th year on CBS, seeks people 18 and older to visit the casino from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to meet with producers and showcase their personalties. All contestants must be U.S. citizens currently living in the country.

Each person who auditions will get one minute in front of a camera to talk about who they are, why they love "The Price Is Right," their favorite game on the show and their dream prize. They'll also be asked to give their best rendition of the show's famed line, "Come on down!"

The late Bob Barker hosted the show from 1972 to 2007, when comedian and actor Drew Carey took over as host. The show originally appeared on NBC, premiering in 1954 with host Bill Cullen, and also had a stint on ABC.

After the auditions, the show's producers will select two semifinalists from the casting event in Philadelphia to win a trip to Los Angeles. One of the semifinalists will have a guaranteed shot at becoming a contestant on the show during the trip.

People who want to audition are advised to complete and sign a video release to bring with them to Rivers Casino Philadelphia for registration. Those who want to audition can get in line starting at 10 a.m. that Wednesday. Parking at the casino is free.

Rivers Casino Philadelphia has hosted other casting events in the past, including one that was held in March for ABC's "Shark Tank."

"This is another fun and unique opportunity for fans to put themselves in the running for one of the most recognizable game shows on television," Scott Lokke, the casino's general manager, said in a statement.