'Shark Tank' to hold auditions in Philly again after 'record turnout' last year

Looking for someone to fund your game-changing mozzarella sticks or smoothie vending machine? "Shark Tank" is looking for fresh pitches in Philadelphia.

The ABC series is returning to the city for a second casting call on March 18. Auditions for Season 18 are being held at the Rivers Casino event center, which also hosted a "Shark Tank" event in April. Prospective contestants need to complete a short application ahead of time and claim wristbands, which will be distributed on site from 9-11 a.m., to pitch their products. They can line up outside the Fishtown venue starting at 8 a.m.

"Shark Tank" producers said they were inspired to revisit Philly after last year's "record turnout." More than 900 people attended that casting call, with some traveling from as far as France. The show's team heard 460 pitches.

"We were blown away by last year's turnout and the quality of the entrepreneurs that presented to us," Mindy Zemrak, supervising casting producer for "Shark Tank" said in a statement. "Returning to Philly was a no-brainer, and we can't wait to see what innovative brands and entrepreneurs will impress us with in March."

Those who attend the casting call will have one minute to sell the producers on their ideas.

Philadelphia is the only East Coast stop on the series' casting tour. "Shark Tank" is also hearing pitches in Cabazon, California, but has not announced any other auditions.

Last season, Fairmount resident Maya Nazareth landed a $300,000 investment for her women's activewear brand Alchemize Fightwear.

The ABC series features investors Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Daniel Lubetzky and Daymond John.

