April 18, 2025

Atlantic City mozzarella stick company Mad Mutz to appear on 'Shark Tank'

The founder, who also owns Tony Boloney's pizzeria, will pitch the investors on an episode airing 8 p.m. Friday on ABC.

Kristin Hunt
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Mad Mutz Shark Tank Provided image/Disney/Christopher Willard

Mike Hauke, the founder of Tony Boloney's pizzeria, appears on 'Shark Tank' to pitch his mozzarella stick company Mad Mutz.

The "mad scientists" behind an Atlantic City mozzarella stick brand will pitch their business on "Shark Tank."

Mad Mutz is slated to appear on the ABC reality show Friday at 8 p.m. The company, led by Tony Boloney's pizzeria founder Mike Hauke, prides itself on offering full-moisture mozzarella and experimental flavors created in a New Jersey "laboratory." 

MORE: House of Magic owner follows lifelong passion in opening venue with a library, museum and 2 theaters for illusions

Those varieties include spicy, sparkly and smoky sticks, some dyed in bright colors. The crusts range from a truffle panko to a hot honey caramelized breading. Mad Mutz also offers its take on classic bites like jalapeno poppers, cacio pepe and a Jamaican patty — all in mozzarella stick form.

In clips from the upcoming "Shark Tank" episode, Hauke appears in goggles and a bright green wig, emulating the company's logo. (The kooky science shtick extends to most of the business's branding.) He promises the show's investors "deliciously creamy" and "luxuriously stretchable" cheese in front of a table of Mad Mutz sticks and prop beakers with billowing vapors. Though it's not clear if any of the sharks bite, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner and Barbara Corcoran listen intently.

Mad Mutz sells its snacks in bundles of four, eight and 16 or variety packs. It's also hawking a "Shark Bite Bundle" of five flavors on its website ahead of the episode.

"Shark Tank" recently held open auditions in Philadelphia for its 17th season. The show has launched local entrepreneurs like Aaron Krause, the Wynnewood founder of Scrub Daddy, through past investments.

