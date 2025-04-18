House of Magic owner follows lifelong passion in opening venue with a library, museum and 2 theaters for illusions

Marc DeSouza first got into the world of illusions as a child. But while many tend to outgrow it, magic is something that held his attention for 65 years.

"A lot of kids get involved in magic ... and they buy the whole magic sets, they'll do some tricks for a year or two and then they'll find something else," said DeSouza, 71. "I never found anything else."

DeSouza, who lives in Wayne, worked as a professional magician for a few years before spending the last few decades working in real estate development. Now, he's returning to his roots by opening the House of Magic, a performance venue and learning center, at 101 S. Easton Rd. in Glenside.

The space includes a large, 103-seat theater, a smaller 25-seat spot for close-up magic, a VIP lounge, a "vault of secrets" with a wall of safety deposit boxes with magic tricks inside, and a museum and library for magicians to hone their craft. In addition to three shows a week, the House of Magic will also host lectures and open performance nights and be available for event rentals. Both theaters opened in April, and DeSouza expects to have the museum up and running within the next month.

"This is something far more than just a theater and serves as ... a cornerstone of magic, both in performance and in education," DeSouza said.

The House of Magic is working in partnership with Smoke & Mirrors Theater, which was formerly located in Huntingdon Valley. Owners Marty Martin and Danny Archer will now put on magic and comedy shows in the larger space with performers from around the world. The venue is designed so there are no obstructed views.

The museum, meanwhile, includes props, costumes, photos and other memorabilia from DeSouza's personal collection, plus some artifacts on loan from other collectors. The library will be one of the largest of its kind in the country, featuring books on magic and a study center where magicians can watch videos of historic performances.

DeSouza said the space is already getting a good amount of buzz from Philadelphia's magic community. He hopes the space will bring the awe that magic makes him feel to audiences.

"It's being able to create the impossible in the real world, and to bring that to people and let them experience it," DeSouza said.

Shows will take place at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays for people 16 and over. Family shows are scheduled for Saturdays at 1 p.m.