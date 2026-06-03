As a teen, Pink convinced a lawyer to take on her case by promising a signed copy of her first CD

Pink disliked school as a teenager so much she often tried to bribe her teachers with concert tickets to her future shows, the singer recalled Tuesday on "Late Night With Seth Meyers." But she said she also was "still getting caught" for some teenage mischief, resulting in regular court appearances.

"My mom couldn't afford my lawyer, and so I told the lawyer when I was 15 that I would give him my first CD, signed, and he didn't charge my mom," the singer told Meyers. "I sent him my first CD, and it's literally on the wall of his office to this day and we're so proud."

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The Doylestown native, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, is hosting the 2026 Tony Awards ceremony Sunday night. Although she hasn't delved too far into the musical theater performance world, Pink said she's a huge Broadway fan and wanted to perform on stage as a child.

"I told my mom if I wasn't Cosette (in 'Les Misérables') or on 'Star Search' by the time I was 9, I wasn't going to be cute anymore and my life would be over," Pink said. "And it's true, I'm not cute anymore, but my life is not over."

Pink said her daughter, Willow, is "Broadway obsessed" and that they recently moved to New York City so Willow can attend a performing arts high school. Pink said she didn't know there were performing arts high schools when she was a teenager, so she just dropped out, and she's eager to support her daughter on the journey.

Still, Pink said she also wanted to respect Willow's ambitions, and asked her daughter for approval before agreeing to host the Tony's.

"I want to stay out of her lane, she chose a lane that is not mine and I want to respect it," Pink said.

Watch the full clip below: