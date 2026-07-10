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July 10, 2026

E-bikes are causing more brain injuries. Wearing the right helmet can make a big difference, Jefferson specialist says

In response to rising injury rates, New Jersey is implementing new regulations on e-bike use.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Traumatic Brain Injuries
E-bike helmets safety Provided Image/Jefferson Health

E-bike helmets, left are heavier and have more padding to protect against head injuries than traditional bike helmets, like the one on the right.

New laws that stiffen regulations on electric bike take effect this month in New Jersey.

The regulations are in response to an increase in the number of injuries caused by e-bikes, which have grown in popularity.

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With e-bikes, "by far the biggest issue is speed," said Dr. Thomas Watanabe, who specializes in treating traumatic brain injuries at Jefferson Health. "If you have a crash or a fall, there's going to be more trauma just because of the speed involved.

"People who are using (e-bikes) are also operating them differently from a regular bike," Watanabe added. "I think people who are on bikes are used to being on the right side and not zipping in and out, because they don't have the speed to do so. A lot of people on e-bikes are riding them sort of like motorcycles. They are cutting in and out, and that increases the danger as well."

Recent studies show a spike in the number of e-bike injuries among children. Research also has found that a significant portion of emergency department visits for e-bike-related trauma involve traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries.

How to choose the right helmet for an e-bike

To protect themselves against traumatic brain injuries, e-bike users should make sure to choose the right helmets and make sure they fit properly, Watanabe said.

"Traditional bike helmets aren't designed for these higher speeds and the different types of falls," Watanabe said.

Standard bike helmets lack sufficient padding along the back and the sides to protect e-bike users.

Specialized e-bike helmets are more substantial, with bulkier interior padding. "So these helmets can really absorb a lot more of that energy if you fall and hit your head," Watanabe said.

Some e-bike helmets also have built-in lights, providing extra visibility for riders after dark.

E-bike riders should look for helmets with an NTA 8776 rating, a Dutch certification rating scale for safety.

The brim of the helmet should measure two finger widths above the eyebrows at most.

"If you can get two fingers underneath the chin strap, that's a good fit, so it's not too loose and not too heavy," Watanabe said. "It shouldn't be wobbling at all. It should feel pretty snug."

And don't forget to bring you helmet with you if you plan to rent an e-bike, he said.

What are New Jersey's e-bike regulations?

The new laws prohibit children under 15 from using e-bikes at all. They require special e-bike licenses for teens ages 15 and 16 and for people without valid driver's licenses.

New Jersey residents must also register e-bikes with the state. Insurance is not required for e-bikes with motors that reach a maximum speed of 20 mph while pedaling. But e-bikes with more powerful motors that meet the state's definition of "motorized bicycles" require insurance under the new regulations.

Pennsylvania does not have e-bikes laws as strict as New Jersey's, but it requires riders to be 16 or older to operate them.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Traumatic Brain Injuries Philadelphia Bikes Helmets Injuries Bike Safety

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