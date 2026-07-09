More Health:

July 09, 2026

Sugar substitutes are low in calories, but may disrupt your metabolism, study says

Artificial sweeteners also may increase risk of type 2 diabetes and heart disease, the research shows.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Healthy Eating Sugar
Artificial Sweeteners Health Vlad Deep/Pexels

Artificial sweeteners added to coffee and other beverages may impact blood sugar regulation and have other long-term health effects.

People looking to cut calories may want to think twice about using artificial sweeteners.

A study published late last month adds to a growing body of evidence that sugar substitutes, sometimes called non-nutritive sweeteners, have harmful effects on the body.

MORE: Catnip lotion is as effective as DEET at repelling mosquitoes, study says

The study – a broad review of more than 20 clinical trials, as well as large observational studies – found that artificial sweeteners may have immediate effects on blood sugar levels. The meta-analysis also identified that sugar substitutes may be linked to increased risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

"What makes our analysis notable is that by focusing on non-caloric comparators, we better isolated the direct physiological effects of the sweeteners themselves, not the calories they replace," said the study's first author, Meng Wang, a research assistant professor at Tufts University. "When pooling findings from individual trials, we see signals that these compounds may have metabolic harms."

A possible explanation for why artificial sweeteners seem to have a harmful effect on cardiometabolic health, which includes heart health, the regulation of blood sugar and other metabolic markers, may involve the gut microbiome. Non-nutritive sweeteners pass through the gut and may alter the gut microbiome and metabolism, the researchers said.

"The rapidly increasing use of these sweeteners has outpaced our understanding of their long-term health effects," said the study's senior author, Dr. Dariush Mozaffarian, a cardiologist and director of the Food is Medicine Institute at Tufts. "Until we know more, caution is needed. If you're replacing large amounts of added sugar in your diet, such as in multiple servings of soda, these low-calorie sweeteners may be a better alternative. But we can't simply assume they are safe and innocuous, and avoiding them whenever possible appears a prudent choice."

Another study, published last year, found an association between frequent use of artificial sweeteners and faster decline in cognitive, memory and verbal abilities.

What are artificial sweeteners?

Non-nutritive sweeteners are FDA-approved, low-calorie alternatives to sugar. They can be synthetic or naturally-derived and are found in a range of products, from diet soda to protein bars to sugar-free gum. They are also used as coffee sweeteners.

Examples of these sugar substitutes include Splenda (sucralose), Sweet'N Low (saccharin) and Stevia and Truvia, which are derived from the leaves of the Stevia plant.

Food manufacturers are required to list which non-nutritive sweeteners are used in their products, but not the amount. This complicates efforts to study their impact on overall health, the Tufts researchers said.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Healthy Eating Sugar Philadelphia Heart Disease Diabetes Sugar Gut Health Metabolic Disease Metabolism

Follow us

Featured

Purchased - Female hands cut avocado on wooden working surface in kitchen at the home stock photo

Build healthy habits that actually stick
Roxborough Memorial Hospital Acue Rehab 2

Roxborough Memorial Hospital's inpatient rehabilitation: A beacon of excellence

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Bucknell strength coach charged in 2024 death of football player

Bucknell Football Hazing

Star Wars

Official 'Star Wars' exhibition will make its world premiere at The Franklin Institute

The Franklin Institute - Star Wars

Parenting

Beyond car seats and childproof pill bottles: A psychologist explains how to empower kids to make safer choices

Child Safety Parenting

Arts & Culture

New musical reimagines Ben Franklin as young rock star

Ben Franklin musical

Wellness

Build healthy habits that actually stick

Purchased - Female hands cut avocado on wooden working surface in kitchen at the home stock photo

Sixers

Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul confirms Sixers have LeBron James' attention: 'Everything has changed'

LeBron 7.3.26

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved