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July 29, 2026

New restaurant to replace the shuttered Applebee's in Andorra Shopping Center

Andorra Kitchen & Tap is expected to be open by the end of the year and will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Restaurants
Andorra Kitchen Tap Provided Image/InPlace

Andorra Kitchen & Tap is headed to the Andorra Shopping Center in Roxborough at the former Applebee's storefront. The restaurant is expected to open before the end of the year.

A new restaurant is in the works to replace the shuttered Applebee's in the Andorra Shopping Center in Roxborough.

The 6,900-square-foot space will be occupied by Andorra Kitchen & Tap, which will have a menu offering breakfast, lunch and dinner. The restaurant, expected to open by the end of the year, will serve coffee and operate a full bar.

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Federal Realty Investment Trust, the developer behind the renovation of the shopping center on Cathedral Road, said the idea for the restaurant was spurred by demand for more local dining in Roxborough. Andorra Kitchen & Tap will be led by owner Emmanouil Lagoudakis, who signed on as a tenant amid Federal Realty's $32 million renovation of the decades-old shopping center.

Details about the menu and hours of operation have not been released, but renderings show a diner-style atmosphere. 

Andorra TwoProvided Image/Georgio Savva Interior Designs

A rendering shows the planned interior of Andorra Kitchen & Tap.


Andorra ThreeProvided Image/Georgio Savva Interior Designs

A rendering shows the bar planned at Andorra Kitchen & Tap.


A new Giant supermarket opened at the former Acme grocery store in the shopping center in June.

Federal Realty is redesigning about 70,000 square feet of retail space and creating about 14,000 square feet of new landscaped plazas and outdoor dining areas.

The shopping center's other tenants include Kohl's, TJ Maxx, Five Below, Dollar Tree, Chipotle and a branch of the Free Library of Philadelphia. Other new tenants in the past year include a Wonder food hall location and a KinderCare daycare center.

Andorra runs along the city's border with Montgomery County. The shopping center was built in the 1950s, and the former Acme originally occupied space that was a series of movie theaters. The last of them, an AMC theater, closed in 2003. Applebee's opened at the shopping center in the 1990s. The chain's four remaining locations include two in Northeast Philly, one in Kensington and one along City Avenue in Overbrook.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

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