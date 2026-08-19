Alleged leader of cocaine ring run out of Penn State fraternities surrenders

The alleged ringleader of a drug trafficking ring that operated out of Penn State University fraternities turned himself in Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office said.

Agostino Abbatiello, 24, a former member of Sigma Chi Fraternity, was charged with multiple counts of drug possession with the intent to deliver and conspiracy, among other charges. He was denied bail at an arraignment. Thirteen others, most of whom were Penn State students when the alleged crimes occurred in 2023 and 2024, also have been charged.

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Prosecutors alleged Abbatiello and another student, Thomas Robinson, made frequent trips to Philadelphia and New York to acquire large amounts of cocaine. The cocaine then would be cut and packaged, often at the Delta Upsilon and Sigma Chi frat houses, and distributed primarily to other students, investigators said.

The operation allegedly yielded hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"This was a coordinated and highly-profitable drug-trafficking crew revolving around two senior members of the fraternities, other fraternity brothers, and pledges," Attorney General Dave Sunday said Monday. "In fact, according to the evidence uncovered, cutting and packaging cocaine was, for some pledges, an indoctrination into the fraternities."

The Delta Upsilon Fraternity has been placed on interim suspension while the university investigates the allegations, Penn State said. Sigma Chi is not recognized by Penn State as a fraternity and operates separately outside the university's purview.

"We are horrified by these serious allegations against current and former students," Andrea Dowhower, vice president for Student Affairs said Monday. "Criminal activity, including hazing, such as this has no place at our institution, and we will cooperate with law enforcement in any way we can. We will continue to enhance our efforts around health and safety and hazing educational efforts for all our organizations."

Paul Robinson, the father of Thomas Robinson, faces charges of tampering, obstructing the investigation and taking steps to conceal evidence, including a safe that contained both drugs and cash, prosecutors said.

Two students, Mohammed Hurabi and Lars Zeepvat, face charges of felony corrupt organizations, conspiracy, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity and related offenses. Another student, Robert Zanolla, was charged with felony conspiracy and criminal use of a communication facility.

Eight others — Liam Smith, Michael Brogno, Kaden Howe, Connor Hurleigh, Seth Beardsley, Kyle Ridpath, Daniel Price and Charles Wiseman — are facing misdemeanor possession and paraphernalia charges.